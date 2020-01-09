Top news of the day: Maharashtra Home Minister says Loya case may be reopened, police detain JNU students as they try to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, and more

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday that a “few people” had asked him for time to present new documents in the case relating to special CBI judge B.H. Loya. If the fresh evidence had substance, he would think of reopening the case, he said.

JNU students who tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9 protesting the violence on university campus were stopped by police and later detained.

An average of 80 murders, 289 kidnappings and 91 rapes were reported every single day across the country in 2018, according to the latest data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde said the country was already going through difficult times and an endeavour should be made to maintain peace. The CJI made the oral comments while hearing a petition seeking an “aggressive” implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which fast-tracks benefits of citizenship to illegal immigrants who belong to six minority religions in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan but excludes the same treatment to Muslims.

The Kerala and Tamil Nadu police have launched a joint search for two “radicalised” youth suspected of fatally shooting a Tamil Nadu ASI, Wilson, 56, at the Kaliakkavila inter-State border check-post here late on Wednesday.

Theatre actor and cultural activist Deepak Kabir on Thursday alleged that police not only brutally thrashed and abused him in custody but also labelled him an “urban naxal.”

The Government is ready to change the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if “even one citizen of the 130 crore is adversely affected by it,” asserted Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said the objective of the visit by foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir was for them to see first hand efforts to normalise the situation there and termed the criticism that it was a guided tour unfounded.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed that no entity can register its website with the domain name comprising the word ‘FSSAI’, or to use its name and logo.