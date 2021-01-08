Top news of the day: Yet another government-farmers meeting ends without result; 26/11 mastermind Lakhvi gets 15 years in jail in terror financing case, and more

Farmers’ protests | Govt-farmers meeting ends; next round of talks likely on January 15
Sticking to their key demand of the repeal of three farm laws to end their protest, farmer leaders told the government their "ghar wapsi" from protest sites on Delhi borders can happen only after "law wapsi" but the Centre insisted talks must be limited to contentious clauses and ruled out a complete withdrawal of Acts. Sources said not much discussion could take place at the meeting and the next date has been decided after keeping in mind a scheduled hearing of Supreme Court on January 11. The government sources said the apex court may look into the legality of the three laws, besides other issues related to farmers' protests.
Terror financing case | Pakistan court sentences Lashkar leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years in jail
Interestingly, Lakhvi was presented before the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court on January 8 and was convicted the same day in the terror financing case registered against him some time ago. He was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab Province on January 2.
A day after violence, Donald Trump says he will focus on 'smooth, orderly, seamless' transition
Mr. Trump’s remarks were made in a video released on his Twitter account, which was earlier suspended to prevent the President from inciting further violence.
U.S. Capitol siege | Peaceful protestors exercising our rights, says man who waved Indian tricolour
A video of someone waving the Indian tricolour amid the violent storming of the United State Capitol by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump two days back had led to much debate ever since. Now, it has emerged that one of the persons waving the tricolour was Vincent Xavier Palathingal, a Kerala-native, hailing from Kochi.
Supreme Court to hear plea against compulsory nature of confessions to priests
The Supreme Court on January 8 agreed to consider a petition filed by a group of women against the compulsory nature of sacred confessions to priests in Christianity.
Over half of Army personnel under severe stress: study
More than half of Indian Army personnel seem to be under severe stress and the Army has been losing more personnel every year due to suicides, fratricides and untoward incidents than in response to any enemy or terrorist activities, according to the findings of a study by United Service Institution of India (USI), a Service think tank.
U.K.-India passenger flights resume service
The first flight to land at the Delhi airport from London on January 8 was Air India's AI112 that had 256 passengers in it.
Coronavirus | EU doubles COVID-19 vaccines order with Pfizer-BioNTech
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement will double the amount of doses already ordered by the 27-nation bloc.
Coronavirus | U.K. approves Moderna vaccine for rollout against COVID-19
All three vaccines, now cleared for use in the U.K., require a second booster shot.
Bitcoin crosses $40,000 mark, doubling in less than a month
Nothing’s new with the digital currency in the month since it crossed $20,000 — there's been no major change in how it can be used.
Sensex rallies 689 points to end at fresh high; Nifty tops 14,350
The 30-share BSE index closed 689.19 points higher at 48,782.51. It touched an intra-day record of 48,854.34. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 209.90 points to close at its record high of 14,347.25. During the day, the index scaled a life-time peak of 14,367.30.
India vs Australia, Sydney Test | I can rewind and play this Smith run-out, my best ever: Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja bowled brilliantly and returned with the figures of 4 for 62.