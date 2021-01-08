Top news of the day: Yet another government-farmers meeting ends without result; 26/11 mastermind Lakhvi gets 15 years in jail in terror financing case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Sticking to their key demand of the repeal of three farm laws to end their protest, farmer leaders told the government their "ghar wapsi" from protest sites on Delhi borders can happen only after "law wapsi" but the Centre insisted talks must be limited to contentious clauses and ruled out a complete withdrawal of Acts. Sources said not much discussion could take place at the meeting and the next date has been decided after keeping in mind a scheduled hearing of Supreme Court on January 11. The government sources said the apex court may look into the legality of the three laws, besides other issues related to farmers' protests.

Terror financing case | Pakistan court sentences Lashkar leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years in jail

Interestingly, Lakhvi was presented before the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court on January 8 and was convicted the same day in the terror financing case registered against him some time ago. He was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab Province on January 2.

Mr. Trump’s remarks were made in a video released on his Twitter account, which was earlier suspended to prevent the President from inciting further violence.

U.S. Capitol siege | Peaceful protestors exercising our rights, says man who waved Indian tricolour

A video of someone waving the Indian tricolour amid the violent storming of the United State Capitol by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump two days back had led to much debate ever since. Now, it has emerged that one of the persons waving the tricolour was Vincent Xavier Palathingal, a Kerala-native, hailing from Kochi.

The Supreme Court on January 8 agreed to consider a petition filed by a group of women against the compulsory nature of sacred confessions to priests in Christianity.

More than half of Indian Army personnel seem to be under severe stress and the Army has been losing more personnel every year due to suicides, fratricides and untoward incidents than in response to any enemy or terrorist activities, according to the findings of a study by United Service Institution of India (USI), a Service think tank.

The first flight to land at the Delhi airport from London on January 8 was Air India's AI112 that had 256 passengers in it.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement will double the amount of doses already ordered by the 27-nation bloc.

All three vaccines, now cleared for use in the U.K., require a second booster shot.

Nothing’s new with the digital currency in the month since it crossed $20,000 — there's been no major change in how it can be used.

The 30-share BSE index closed 689.19 points higher at 48,782.51. It touched an intra-day record of 48,854.34. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 209.90 points to close at its record high of 14,347.25. During the day, the index scaled a life-time peak of 14,367.30.

India vs Australia, Sydney Test | I can rewind and play this Smith run-out, my best ever: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja bowled brilliantly and returned with the figures of 4 for 62.