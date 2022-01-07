Top news of the day: Supreme Court allows NEET counselling to resume under existing EWS criteria; Punjab and Haryana HC directed to secure records of PM’s security, and more

Supreme Court allows NEET counselling for 2021-22 to resume under existing EWS criteria
Upholds the constitutional validity of 27% OBC quota in All India Quota seats; lists final hearing on validity of EWS criteria in March.
Supreme Court asks Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure records of security for PM’s Punjab visit
The A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana orally asked Punjab and the Centre to meanwhile put on hold the enquiries of its respective committees till January 10, the next date of hearing.
7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India, COVID-19 test on 8th: Government
The guidelines released will come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.
India reaches 150-crore COVID-19 vaccination doses mark
The COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21.
PM Modi vows to reach best possible healthcare benefits to poor
“Over 2.60 crore people, including 17 lakh cancer patients, have benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme so far,” the Prime Minister said.
NSCN (I-M) warns of ‘unpleasant’ action in Arunachal Pradesh
In a statement, the extremist group said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have been “acting irresponsibly and failing to fulfil the wishes of the Naga people of the TCL districts”.
Three JeM militants killed in Budgam encounter: police
The trio was trapped on January 6 night in Zolwa Kralpora in Chadoora area of Budgam during a joint operation of the police, the Army and the CRPF. The operation continued throughout the night. “A total of 11 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year so far,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.
Kazakh leader orders use of lethal force on ‘terrorists’
In a televised address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on “terrorists” and “militants” and said that he had authorised the use of lethal force against them.
Poland admits use of Pegasus spyware
Opposition leaders have alleged that Pegasus may have influenced the 2019 election results.
Economy estimated to grow at 9.2% in 2021-22, says government data
The growth is only due to improvement in the performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
COVID-19 third wave affects BCCI headquarters
Fifteen MCA staffers and at least three BCCI staff members have contracted COVID-19.
ICC changes T20I playing conditions
Slow over-rates in T20 Internationals will invite stricter penalties now with the ICC on January 7 announcing that teams which fail to keep up with the schedule will end up with one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle for the remainder of the innings, starting this month.
Fourth Ashes Test | Jonny Bairstow century highlights ‘Pink’ day 3
At stumps, Bairstow was 103 not out and Jack Leach was on four, with England trailing Australia by 158 runs.