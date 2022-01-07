Top news of the day: Supreme Court allows NEET counselling to resume under existing EWS criteria; Punjab and Haryana HC directed to secure records of PM’s security, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Upholds the constitutional validity of 27% OBC quota in All India Quota seats; lists final hearing on validity of EWS criteria in March.

The A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana orally asked Punjab and the Centre to meanwhile put on hold the enquiries of its respective committees till January 10, the next date of hearing.

The guidelines released will come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.

The COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21.

“Over 2.60 crore people, including 17 lakh cancer patients, have benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme so far,” the Prime Minister said.

In a statement, the extremist group said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have been “acting irresponsibly and failing to fulfil the wishes of the Naga people of the TCL districts”.

The trio was trapped on January 6 night in Zolwa Kralpora in Chadoora area of Budgam during a joint operation of the police, the Army and the CRPF. The operation continued throughout the night. “A total of 11 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year so far,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

In a televised address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on “terrorists” and “militants” and said that he had authorised the use of lethal force against them.

Opposition leaders have alleged that Pegasus may have influenced the 2019 election results.

The growth is only due to improvement in the performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Fifteen MCA staffers and at least three BCCI staff members have contracted COVID-19.

Slow over-rates in T20 Internationals will invite stricter penalties now with the ICC on January 7 announcing that teams which fail to keep up with the schedule will end up with one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle for the remainder of the innings, starting this month.

Fourth Ashes Test | Jonny Bairstow century highlights ‘Pink’ day 3

At stumps, Bairstow was 103 not out and Jack Leach was on four, with England trailing Australia by 158 runs.