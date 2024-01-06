January 06, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

ISRO’s Aditya-L1 successfully placed in a halo orbit around L1 point

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has placed the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1). India’s maiden solar mission Aditya L1 reached the L1 point on January 6, 127 days after it was launched on September 2, 2023.

Bangladesh to hold general elections on January 7; PM Hasina poised to win 4th consecutive term

Bangladesh will go to the polls on January 7. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win a fourth straight term in the absence of the main Opposition BNP which on January 6 began a 48-hour nationwide strike against the “illegal government” amidst sporadic violence.

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt

Indian Naval forces are on January 6 investigating suspected vessels in the North Arabian Sea to track down the pirates involved in an attempt to hijack a merchant vessel with 21 crew members including 15 Indians, officials said. The Indian Navy thwarted the attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk and rescued all its crew members on January 5. The crew of the bulk carrier are now engaged in restoring the propulsion system, power supply and steering gear of the platform, the Navy said. “Thereafter, MV Lila Norfolk will recommence her passage to her destination under escort of the Indian naval warship,” it said.

Panel on simultaneous polls invites suggestions from public

The panel on ‘One Nation, One Election’, led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, has invited suggestions from the public “for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country”. In a public notice, the committee said the suggestions received by January 15 would be taken for consideration. The suggestions can be posted on the committee’s website or sent by e-mail, the notice said.

Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Oregon after window and chunk of fuselage blow out

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday after a window and a chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air shortly after takeoff. A passenger sent KATU-TV a photo showing a gaping hole in the side of the airplane next to passenger seats. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP within 10 days

Former cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu has announced his decision to quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). It was only on December 28 that Mr. Rayudu joined the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. In a message on ‘X’, Mr. Rayudu said that he made up his mind to leave the YSRCP and stay out of politics for a little while and that he would convey his further action in the due course of time.

Taking out Nyay Yatra as govt didn’t give us chance to raise issues in Parliament: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said his party is taking out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as the government did not give it a chance to raise issues in Parliament. The Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra, which will begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 km and its participants will travel on buses and foot. “The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will focus on basic social, political and economic issues of the country,” Mr. Kharge told a press conference.

North Korea fires multiple artillery rounds near disputed maritime border for second consecutive day

North Korea fired more than 60 artillery rounds near a disputed maritime border with South Korea on January 6, the South Korean military said. The action follows North Korea firing more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday in the same region, as tension continues to escalate between the two Koreas. The artillery was fired around the northwest of Yeonpyeong island around 1600-1700 KST (0700-0800 GMT), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

Sexual harassment case: Delhi Police urges court to frame charges against ex-WFI chief

Delhi Police on January 6 urged a court here to frame charges against BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The police opposed the contention of the accused that since some of the alleged incidents took place overseas, they do not fall in the jurisdiction of courts in Delhi, as it concluded arguments on framing charges against Mr. Singh.

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘‘initial response’‘ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel on Saturday, warning that the barrage was its initial response to the targeted killing, presumably by Israel, of a top leader from the allied Hamas group in Lebanon’s capital earlier this week. The rocket attack came a day after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that his group must retaliate for the killing of Saleh Arouri, the deputy political leader of Hamas in a Hezbollah stronghold south of Beirut.

Karnataka BJP to meet in Bengaluru on January 8 to chalk out Lok Sabha poll strategy, says V. Sunil Kumar

BJP State General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar said that the party will organise a meeting in Bengaluru on January 8 to chalk out strategies for the coming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on January 6, Mr. Kumar said that 54 leaders of the party, including the national general secretary Arun Singh and the Central Parliamentary Board member B. S. Yediyurappa, will participate in the meeting, which will be presided over by the party’s State president B. Y. Vijayendra.

Will take a decision on Ram Temple consecration ceremony invite ‘very soon’: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he will decide “very soon” on whether he will attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. “I have got the invitation. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s former principal secretary had come along with the secretary of the (temple) trust, they have invited me. I will decide on it very soon,” Mr. Kharge said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi when asked about the invite sent to him for the ceremony.

Pa Ranjith’s production, ‘Blue Star’, starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, gets a release date

We had previously reported that Pa Ranjith is producing a film under his Neelam Productions banner starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu in the lead and the film, helmed by S Jayakumar, is titled Blue Star. The makers have now announced the film’s release date. The film is slated to hit theatres on January 25. Blue Star also stars Keerthi Pandian, Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Lizzie Antony, Divya Duraisamy and Arun Balaji.

Government to bring more products under mandatory quality norm: Piyush Goyal

Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on January 6 said the government will bring more products under the mandatory quality norm as India moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Addressing virtually the 77th foundation day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Mr. Goyal said complying with high quality standards in products and services will help India achieve high goals and become a developed nation.

United Nations agency says it is handling code of conduct violations by staffer for anti-Israel posts internally

The United Nations (UN) agency promoting equality for women said on January 5 that violations of the UN Code of Conduct requiring impartiality by a mid-level manager, who reportedly supported pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli posts on social media, are being dealt with internally. Last month, the Geneva-based advocacy group UN Watch, which often criticises anti-Israel actions at the United Nations, reported that Sarah Douglas, the deputy chief of UN Women’s peace and security office, had endorsed 153 posts on social media since Hamas ‘ October 7 attacks in southern Israel that exposed her partisan views about the war in Gaza.

NGT takes cognisance of The Hindu article on toxic waste at Bhopal gas tragedy site

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo moto cognisance of a report published by The Hindu that hundreds of tonnes of toxic waste on the premises of Bhopal gas tragedy site have not been disposed of by authorities, even after 39 years of the accident, leading to contamination of groundwater.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crosses 10 crore participants

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has crossed over 10 crore participants in about 50 days, said the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday. The drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand’s Khunti on November 15 last year. “Incidentally, the number of participants in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is higher than the entire population of some of the major countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and South Africa. The massive support for the Yatra demonstrates the steadfast dedication of citizens to build a Viksit Bharat,” said the Ministry.