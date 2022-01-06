Top news of the day: Supreme Court may hear on January 7 plea alleging Punjab Police ‘connivance’ in PM security lapse; Delhi Police arrest ‘Bulli Bai’ app creator, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Court asks Punjab Government to be served copy of the petition by NGO Lawyer’s Voice.

State police, Government ignored Blue Book protocols on security despite pre-planning, say officials.

“President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse,” tweeted the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP squarely blames the Congress, which is in power in Punjab, over the issue.

The accused has been identified as Niraj Bishnoi (20), a resident of Assam and a second year BTech student of Vellore Institute of Technology in Bhopal.

Takes inputs from medical experts on safety measures to be implemented.

ICMR Chief Dr. Balram Bhargava said the World Health Organisation and the U.K. have not included it for treatment.

The State government’s flagship event was scheduled to be held between January 10 and 12.

Manipur ambush | NIA declares rewards against 10 members of PLA, MNPF

The terrorists triggered an explosion and opened fire at the convey near Sialsih village on the Indo-Myanmar road in the Churachandpur district, resulting in the death of five Assam Rifles personnel, including Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his wife and their six-year-old son. Six personnel were also injured.

The decision will entail the withdrawal of the security cover of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mehbooba Mufti. However, Mr. Farooq Abdullah and Mr. Azad will continue to be provided the security cover of the National Security Guard, as both of them are Z-plus protectees. Mr. Omar Abdullah and Ms. Mufti will continue to have Z-plus security cover while in Jammu and Kashmir, but are likely to have reduced security outside the Union Territory.

What is the current situation in Eastern Ladakh? How has India responded to the new developments?

“We [Taliban] will not allow the fencing anytime, in any form. Whatever they [Pakistan] did before, they did, but we will not allow it anymore. There will be no fencing anymore,” Mawllawi Sanaullah Sangin, Commander of the Taliban, told Afghanistan’s Tolo News.

This is the largest ever foreign currency bond transaction in India, eclipsing ONGC Videsh Ltd’s $2.2 billion bonds issue of 2014.

SA vs India, Day 4 | Rain continues to play spoilsport in post lunch session in Johannesburg

South Africa need 122 runs to win.

Even though Novak Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to get around a COVID-19 vaccine requirement at the hard-court tournament, his visa for entry into Australia was revoked on January 6.