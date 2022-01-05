Top news of the day: India reports its first Omicron death in Rajasthan; security lapse hits PM Modi’s Ferozepur visit, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Joint secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said that one death of an elderly person with comorbidities, including diabetes, has been reported from Rajasthan and that this is “technically” Omicron-related death.

People aged more than 60 and those with co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease etc. shall be allowed home isolation for COVID-19 only after proper evaluation by the treating medical officers, the Union Health Ministry said.

While they were offered to be taken to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s COVID-19 facility in Byculla, all of them opted for hotel quarantine and are lodged in hotels at their own expense.

Road blocked by some protesting farmers; MHA seeks detailed report from Punjab Government.

EWS quota case | Supreme Court changes combination of Bench

The court published a list on January 4 showing that a three-judge ‘Special Bench’ of Justices Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bopanna would hear the case.

Ministry of Home Affairs said in an affidavit that the plea challenging the appointment as an ‘abuse of process of law and manifestly an outcome of some personal vendetta against the incumbent Police Commissioner’.

IAF chopper crash | Rajnath apprised of probe team’s findings

The probe team has already completed its investigation into the crash of the Russian-origin Mi-17V5 helicopter, people familiar with the development said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village of Pulwama district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

“Happy to learn from our lawyer in Mannar that 13 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu are being released,” the Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

The ruling party has under-reported an amount of PKR 312 million over a four-year period, between FY 2009-10 and FY 2012-13.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index fell from 58.1 in November to a three-month low of 55.5 in December. The rates of expansion moderated but were nevertheless “marked” by historical standards, the survey said.

SA vs Ind, day 3 | South Africa set to chase 240 after bowling India out for 266

Resuming at 85 for two, India called the shots with Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58) striking half-centuries.

The Ashes | Australia 126-3 after rainswept Day 1 of 4th test

After rain delays permitted only 21 completed overs in the opening two sessions, runs and wickets came more frequently in the final passage of play as Australia reached 126-3 at stumps.