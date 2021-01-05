Top news of the day: SC approves Central Vista project; after public spat, SII and Bharat Biotech pledge smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Stating the important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world, SII CEO Adar Poonawala and Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of the two firms, on Tuesday issued a statement communicating their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of authorisation, which was issued on January 3, but noted that the final decision lies with the government.

British Prime Minister BorisJohnson on January 5 cancelled a planned trip to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic response at home.

The Supreme Court, in a majority judgment, on Tuesday gave the green signal for the multi-crore Central Vista redevelopment project.

While the global economic recovery had been hit by second waves of infections and more stringent lockdowns in several countries, India’s economy was riding against the COVID-19 wave with persistent improvements in economic indicators showing a V-shaped recovery, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament commence from January 29 and conclude on April 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that as part of efforts to making India a natural gas-based economy, 10,000 more CNG (compressed natural gas) stations would be opened and several lakh PNG (piped natural gas) household connections given in the coming days.

The Indian team management is weighing its options for the third pacer's slot with Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini in contention but Rohit Sharma is certain to replace Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order against Australia in the third Test starting here on Thursday.

The Congress on Tuesday described the Central Vista redevelopment project as a case of “misplaced priority by a whimsical autocrat,” with Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, tweeting that he was “saddened” by the Supreme Court’s go-ahead to the project.

In yet another example of shattering of the proverbial glass ceiling, the first batch of over 100 women disaster combatants and rescuers has been inducted into the country's federal calamity force NDRF.

An influential students’ organisation in Assam has decided to take the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to New Delhi for mobilising public support.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets inside three days in the second and final Test on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-0 and gain some revenge for a surprise loss to the Sri Lankans the last time they toured.

West Bengal Minister of State for Sports and former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Tuesday resigned from the State's Council of Ministers. Mr Shukla, an MLA from Howrah North Assembly seat, wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informing her about his decision to resign from the party as well as the Cabinet. He had sent the resignation letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.