Top news of the day: New coronavirus variant ‘IHU’ identified in France; Amid growing coronavirus cases, weekend curfew to be imposed in New Delhi, and more

As the world grapples with the highly mutated Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, scientists have identified a new strain of the COVID-19 causing virus in Southern France. Known as ‘IHU’, the B.1.640.2 variant has been reported by researchers at institute IHU Mediterranee Infection in at least 12 cases, and has been linked to travel to African country Cameroon.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a curfew on Saturdays and Sundays in the city. “Today, in the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) meeting, the government has taken some decisions. There will be curfew in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday... Essential and emergency services will be exempted from the curfew,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a video statement.

The northeast would become the driver of the country’s growth story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Manipur on Tuesday, kicking off the BJP’s campaign for coming Assembly elections in the State. Mr. Modi inaugurated 13 projects and laid the foundation stones for nine others. The inaugurated projects cost ₹1,850 crore and those for which foundation stones were laid will cost over ₹2,950 crore. These projects would make lives of people easier, he stated.

The Delhi High Court will on Thursday pronounce its decision on a plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy challenging the debt-laden state-run Air India’s disinvestment process in which the Tatas emerged as the highest bidder at ₹18,000 crore. A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said, “We will pass orders the day after,” while also asking the parties involved in the case to submit their written responses by Wednesday.

A three-judge Special Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a case raising questions on the ₹8-lakh annual income limit criterion fixed to identify the economically weaker sections (EWS) of society for extending reservation benefits. The development came hours after Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Tuesday agreed to adjust the various combinations of the court’s Benches, fixed for the week, to accommodate the case. The other two judges on the Special Bench are Justices Surya Kant and A.S. Bopanna.

The former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday filed for bail in a money laundering case against him. Mr. Deshmukh, 71, currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail, filed for statutory bail on the grounds that no cognisance of the chargesheet was taken by the Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Court.

The Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday said it is taking legal recourse to defend itself from a Canadian court order that has allowed Devas Multimedia‘s shareholders to seize an amount of over $30 million of the AAI held by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday asked the Prime Minister to take some concrete steps to expose the conspiracy behind the on-going incidents of sacrilege against the Sikh faith, besides resolving the other political, religious and economic issues.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open. The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.

The man suspected of starting the fire that gutted South Africa’s parliament buildings appeared in court Tuesday and will remain in custody pending a bail hearing. Zandile Christmas Mafe faces several charges including arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts, which restricts access to government buildings, according to the local Eye Witness News website.

On December 18, 2020, it was a regular day for Masena and a small team of fishermen who were returning home after work at the Tantadi beach near NTPC on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. The beach was deserted; barring the sound of waves crashing, it was all quiet. The tide was low by late afternoon as Masena walked at a leisurely pace, manning the Olive Ridley nesting zones that the beach was known for.