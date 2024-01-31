January 31, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Five Parliament security breach case accused allege torture to accept association with ‘a political party’

Five of the six arrested in the Parliament security breach case moved an application in the Patiala House Court informing the court about electric shocks given to them to confess the crime and to accept their association with political parties. They also said that they were made to sign on 70 blank papers. Five of the six accused, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat, made the allegations. The sixth accused in the case, Neelam Azad, had refused to undergo the polygraph test.

Varanasi court permits Hindu side to offer prayers at basement of Gyanvapi mosque complex

A Varanasi district court on January 31 granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha also asked the District Magistrate to takeover the basement and ensure that the puja starts in next 7 days. The court allowed a priest’s kin the right to worship deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said.

Budget Session | India grew fastest among major economies in 2023: President Murmu tells Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu, addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31, asserted that 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the tag of being the fastest-growing major economy. ”The year 2023 was a historic year for India, when it grew the fastest among major economies despite global crisis. India grew about 7.5% for two consecutive quarters,” she told Parliament. In her first address to a joint sitting of the two Houses in the new Parliament building in which she touched on varied issues ranging from insurgency to inflation, Ms. Murmu said a country can progress at a fast pace only when it defeats the challenges of the past and puts maximum energy into building the future.

Soren lodges FIR against ED sleuths in Ranchi over agency’s searches at his Delhi house

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has lodged an FIR against senior ED personnel at the SC/ST police station here, an official said on January 31. The police complaint was registered in connection with the central probe agency’s recent search operation at Mr. Soren’s Delhi residence, sources said. “An FIR has been lodged against some senior ED officials... we got the application from the Chief Minister,” Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, said.

ED issues fifth summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy money laundering case

The ED has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said January 31. This is the fifth summon to Mr. Kejriwal. He has skipped four earlier summons issued by the federal agency for January 18 and January 3 and November 2 and December 21 in 2023. He had called these notices “illegal”. It is understood that the fresh summons was for February 2.

Chandigarh mayoral polls | High Court seeks replies from Chandigarh admin, municipal corporation on AAP’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notices to the Chandigarh administration and the Municipal Corporation on the AAP’s petition seeking fresh elections under the supervision of a retired HC judge on January 31. The Court gave the respondents three weeks to file their replies in the matter. The BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Jan. 30 in a shock defeat for the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance, which alleged foul play and moved the high court seeking fresh elections.

IT rules on fake news: Bombay High Court’s Division Bench delivers split verdict

A Division Bench of the Bombay High Court on January 31 delivered a split verdict on a bunch of petitions challenging the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules dealing with fake news against the government on social media. While Justice Gautam Patel agreed with the petitioners’ contentions, Justice Neela Gokhale upheld the government’s side. “There is a disagreement between us. I have held for the petitions and Justice Gokhale has held for the government. So now the matter will be heard afresh by a third judge,” Justice Patel said in the courtroom.

Pigeon suspected to be used by Chinese for spying released after eight months: Mumbai police

“A pigeon, suspected to be used by Chinese for spying and kept in the custody of a veterinary hospital in Mumbai after being caught eight months back, has been released,” a police official said on January 31. The Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Parel area in Mumbai on January 29 sought the police’s permission to release the bird following which it was freed on January 30, the official from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers police station said.

Nitish Kumar says he will not switch sides again

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on January 31 dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim, made on January 30, the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the State. Mr. Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in Purnia in north Bihar, had claimed that it was under pressure from his party that Mr. Kumar had conducted a caste census in Bihar, which the BJP had never wanted. Mr. Kumar said it was “absurd to talk like this and an attempt to take fake credit”.

Amid row with India, Maldives turns to Sri Lanka for medical evacuation support

Maldives has sought Sri Lanka’s assistance in medical evacuation services — mainly to transport patients to Colombo in air ambulances — amid a persisting strain with India. Maldivian Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen met his Sri Lankan counterpart Nimal Siripala de Silva in Colombo on Tuesday, and said on social media platform ‘X’, that Sri Lanka has agreed to help the Maldives with medical evacuation. “We have specifically agreed upon creating a framework for immediate approval process between Maldives and Sri Lanka on urgent requirements, specifically on med-evac flights,” Mr. Ameen said in his post.

Fifteen killed in terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Heavily armed terrorists launched three coordinated attacks, including one on a high-security prison, in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, leaving four law enforcement personnel and two civilians dead and triggering a gun-battle in which nine of the militants were also killed. “The attacks took place on January 29 in Mach town, some 70 km from the provincial capital Quetta,” officials said.

Yemen’s Houthis say they will target U.S., British warships in self-defence

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on January 30 they plan to continue targeting U.S. and British warships in the Red Sea in self-defence, the group’s military spokesperson said in a statement carried by Al-Massirah TV. “The Houthis fired missiles at U.S. warship USS Gravely,” the statement added. On Tuesday night, the U.S. military’s central command said they had shot down one anti-ship cruise missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea with no damage reported.

RBI stops Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits after February 29

The RBI on January 31 barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags, among others after February 29, 2024. The Reserve Bank’s action against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd follows a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors.

Ashwin retains top spot, Bumrah moves to forth in ICC Test rankings

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin maintained the top spot, while teammate Jasprit Bumrah jumped to the fourth spot in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings released on January 31. Ashwin, who had grabbed a match haul of six wickets in India’s 28-run loss in the opening Test against England, is on 853 rating points, while pacer Bumrah, who also claimed half a dozen wickets, rose a rung to fourth.

