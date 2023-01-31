January 31, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Economic Survey 2022-23 | Indian economy to grow 6-6.8% next fiscal year

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23, after the President’s address, on the first day of the Union Budget Session 2023-24. The Survey said that India’s economic recovery from the pandemic is complete, and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6% to 6.8% in the coming financial year.

Economic Survey 2022-23 | India can enhance GDP growth if ‘LIC’ is dismantled

The Economic Survey 2022-23 has recommended “entirely” dismantling the licensing, inspection and compliance (LIC) regime, and a host of other reforms to accelerate economic growth to sustained higher levels.

Every citizen’s confidence at its peak, world’s outlook on India has changed, says President Droupadi Murmu

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of parliament, President Droupadi Murmu said that the “biggest change” in the nine years since the election of the Narendra Modi government was that “every Indian’s confidence is at its peak and the world’s outlook towards India has changed”.

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed

The ₹20,000 crore share sale of Adani group’s flagship firm was fully subscribed after non-retail investors bid in big volumes, according to stock exchange data. As many as 4.62 crore shares were sought as against an offer of 4.55 crore. Non-institutional investors put in bids for over three times the 96.16 lakh shares reserved for them, while the 1.28 crore shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was almost fully subscribed, according to BSE data. There was, however, muted response from retail investors and company employees.

Gautam Adani no longer among world’s top 10 richest people

With a current fortune of $84.4 billion, Mr. Adani’s ranking has fallen from fourth place to 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a personal wealth wipeout of $34 billion in just three trading days.

Visakhapatnam to be capital of Andhra Pradesh, says CM Jagan

The statement assumes significance in the wake of a case pending before the Supreme Court.

Rural jobs scheme needs at least ₹2.72 lakh crore for providing 100 days of work, say activists

In the last Budget, the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme saw a 25% cut, and was granted only ₹73,000 crore. Anticipating a similar cut, the two groups of MGNREGA activists presented a report of the programme.

Gujarat court awards life imprisonment to godman Asaram Bapu

A Gandhinagar sessions court sentenced self-styled godman Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment in connection with 2013 rape case filed by a victim who stayed at his ashram, near Gandhinagar. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him.

Be secular and don’t go against a particular religion, Supreme Court tells petitioner

The court cautioned the petitioner, a former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman who converted to Hinduism, to be “secular” and not target a particular minority community.

Hindenburg report | Swadeshi Jagran Manch backs Adani, says ‘those who participated in India’s growth story shouldn’t be targeted’

Ashwani Mahajan, co-convener of SJM, took to Twitter to extend the organisation’s support to the Adani Group and maintained that Mr. Adani wa⁩s not burning cash, but building assets. He added that reports like Hindenburg won’t affect broader sentiment towards India.

Russia claims capture of village north of Bakhmut in Ukraine

The Russian military has claimed to have captured the village of Blagodatne north of the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut that has been the epicentre of heavy fighting. Blagodatne lies near Soledar, a salt-mining town that Russian forces have recently captured, and on a highway leading towards Bakhmut.

IMF retains growth projections for India; economy expected to slowdown to 6.1% in 2023 from 6.8% in 2022

The IMF has released the January update of its World Economic Outlook, according to which the global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023, then rise to 3.1% in 2024.

Markets eke out modest gains ahead of Budget, U.S. Fed’s rate decision

Fag-end buying helped the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex settle with a gain of 49.49 points or 0.08% at 59,549.90. During the day, it hit a high of 59,787.63 and a low of 59,104.59.