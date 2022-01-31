Top news of the day: Govt forecasts 8-8.5% GDP growth in FY23; ECI extends ban on roadshows, ‘padayatras’, vehicle rallies till Feb. 11, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Economic Survey for 2021-22, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, expects the GDP to grow by 9.2% this year and 8% to 8.5% in 2022-23, even as it expressed concerns about the implications of hardening inflation and energy prices.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday allowed public meetings of political parties and candidates of all phases of the Assembly elections with up to 1,000 people, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the poll-bound states.

The Budget session of Parliament began with the President addressing a joint session. While the Presidential address and tabling Economic Survey are the two major events in the House for the day, a lot of activity can be expected outside with the latest revelations on Pegasus software and alleged snooping by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the first day of the Budget session, asked Members of Parliament to set aside concerns over the Assembly elections in five States to ensure that the current session of Parliament would be fruitful and constructive and discussions meaningful and based on humanitarian concerns.

The Supreme Court on Monday protected Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia from arrest in a drugs case till February 23 even as the Congress government in Punjab said the case was not motivated by political vendetta and the State was sinking under the weight of a narcotic trade, which was leading the youth on the path to damnation.

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, environmental experts on January 31 called for Budgetary allocation under “green expenditure” to show that India is serious about meeting the enhanced targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Conference of the Parties 26 in Glasgow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying five years ago, muscle men and rioters used to be the law unto themselves in Uttar Pradesh. In his first virtual poll rally after the announcement of dates for the assembly elections in the State, Mr Modi said during the previous government when Western Uttar Pradesh was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 has called for a standardised framework for Cross-Border insolvency as the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) at present does not have a standard instrument to restructure the firms involving cross border jurisdictions leading to several issues.

The big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer remained unavailable due to fitness issues as the West Indies named a 16-member squad for the T20 series against India, keeping faith in the outfit that defeated England in a five-match home contest earlier this month.

Members of the Indian cricket team have arrived here for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning on February 6. All players entered the bio bubble between Sunday and Monday. "They will undergo a three day quarantine," a BCCI official told PTI.

Citing Mahendra Singh Dhoni as example, Virat Kohli says one doesn't need to be a captain of a team to be a leader and now that he is not the India skipper, he might contribute more as the side's batting mainstay. Kohli shocked the cricketing world earlier this month when he stepped down from Test captaincy following the 1-2 series defeat in South Africa. He ended up as India's most successful Test captain.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday transferred the probe into the death by suicide of a schoolgirl, who was studying at a Christian Missionary-run school in Thanjavur district, to the CBI.

Different indicators on employment have bounced back remarkably after showing a dip during April-June 2020 owing to nationwide lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Monday agreed to immediately list for hearing a petition to initiate contempt action against Haryana authorities for not reining in ‘hooligans’ who have created an ‘atmosphere of communal hatred and terror’ for worshippers offering Friday prayers in Gurugram.