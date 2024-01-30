January 30, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

All suspensions of MPs will be revoked: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on January 30 said that the government has requested the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to revoke the suspension of MPs who had been suspended during the winter session of Parliament. The Minister made the remarks after an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament which begins on January 31.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi, to face ED officials on January 31

A day after the ED officials were unsuccessful in questioning Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his Delhi residence, he was seen coming out of his residence in Ranchi on January 30. Mr Soren, who left Ranchi for Delhi on January 27, is said to have reached the Jharkhand State capital by road, to meet his father Shibu Soren.

Within 36 hours, INS Sumitra thwarts another hijack attempt of fishing vessel

In the second successful intervention neutralising a hijack situation within 36 hours, Indian Navy’s offshore patrol vessel INS Sumitra, deployed in the Gulf of Aden, rescued Iranian-flagged Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her Crew of 19 Pakistani nationals from 11 Somali Pirates off the East Coast of Somalia on January 29. Both the incidents occurred in the Southern Arabian Sea approximately 850 nm West of Kochi.

Tejashwi Yadav questioned at ED office in connection with into ‘land-for-jobs’ scam

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on January 30 arrived at the ED office here for questioning in connection with the agency’s money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam, officials said. The former Bihar Deputy CM reached the ED office around 11.35 a.m., they said. The ED officials are questioning Mr Yadav with a set of 60 questions. A larger number of RJD supporters, leaders and legislators are camping outside the ED office waiting for Mr. Yadav.

Mahagathbandhan will fight for social justice in Bihar, we don’t require Nitish Kumar: Rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on January 30 asserted that the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ will continue fighting for social justice in Bihar, and the alliance does not need Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the cause. Speaking at a rally in Purnea district, where his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered during the day, Mr. Gandhi also said Dalits and backward classes don’t get due representation in all sectors of the country.

Chandigarh Mayoral polls | BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar wins post of Mayor; defeats AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar

The INDIA bloc alliance on January 30 faced a major setback as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party candidate lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party contestant for the post of Mayor in the Chandigarh Mayoral election. BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar won the post of Mayor by securing 16 votes in the 35-member MC House. Eight votes were declared invalid. The Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar got 12 votes. The election result was being keenly watched as it was the first electoral test of the INDIA bloc against the BJP.

Samajwadi Party announces 16 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri

The Samajwadi Party on January 30 announced its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sitting MP Dimple Yadav has been fielded from Mainpuri, while party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq will contest from Sambhal, according to the list of candidates released by the party on its official ‘X’ handle.

India’s greater capability, own interest warrant helping in difficult situations: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on January 30 said India’s greater capability, its own interest and reputation today warrant that it actually help in difficult situations, in reference to the Indian Navy’s deployment of warships in the Red Sea region to deal with attacks on merchant Navy vessels. The Indian Navy has deployed 10 of its ships in the region, Mr. Jaishankar said responding to a question during an interaction with students at the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai.

Will not allow CAA implementation in Bengal as long as I am alive: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 30 lambasted the BJP for raising the CAA issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that she will never allow its implementation in the state during her lifetime. Speaking at a public distribution programme at Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, she alleged that the BJP “opportunistically raised” the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the upcoming elections.

Pakistani court sentences Imran Khan to 10 years for revealing state secrets

A Pakistani court on January 30 sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his party deputies to 10 years in prison each, after finding them guilty of revealing official secrets. The verdict was another blow to Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022 and is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.

EU needs trillions of investment for 2050 climate target: research

The European Union will need 1.5 trillion euros per year of investments to meet its 2050 net zero emissions target, research backed by Green EU lawmakers said on January 29. The European Commission is set to recommend next week that the EU cuts net emissions 90% by 2040, from 1990 levels, and outline the huge upfront increase in investments needed to get Europe on track to have zero net emissions by 2050.

France’s National Assembly votes on enshrining women’s rights to abortion in Constitution

France’s National Assembly takes up a bill on January 30 meant to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution, the first key step in a legislative process that also requires a vote in the Senate. The measure has been promised by President Emmanuel Macron following a rollback of abortion rights in the United States. Mr. Macron’s Government wants Article 34 of France’s constitution amended to include that “the law determines the conditions by which is exercised the freedom of women to have recourse to an abortion, which is guaranteed.”

Israeli undercover forces dressed as women and medics storm West Bank hospital, killing 3 militants

Israeli forces disguised as civilian women and medical workers stormed a hospital on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinian militants in a dramatic raid that underscored how deadly violence has spilled into the territory from the war in Gaza. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces opened fire inside the wards of the Ibn Sina Hospital in the town of Jenin. The Ministry condemned the raid and called on the international community to pressure Israel’s military to halt such operations in hospitals.

It’s a historical tie, we will benefit from India team’s visit: Pakistan tennis fraternity

Pakistan has paid a huge price in the absence of international sporting events in the last decade, and the tennis fraternity is hoping that the arrival of Indian Davis Cup team for the “historic tie” will inject fresh enthusiasm and provide a big boost to the game in the country. The last time an Indian Davis Cup team travelled to Pakistan was way back in 1964. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) was not keen on sending its team this year too, but the ITF rejected its appeal and said categorically that there is no reason to believe that Indian players will face any security concerns in Pakistan.

IND vs ENG second Test | Won’t be afraid to play all-spin attack in Visakhapatnam, says Brendon McCullum

Tom Hartley has not only won the opening Test for England but more importantly dented the psyche of the Indian batters, who might have to face an all-spin attack in the second Test starting in Vishakapatnam on February 2. England beat India by 28 runs in the opening Test with debutant Tom Hartley bagging seven in the second innings having gone for plenty in the first. McCullum is eagerly waiting to have a look at the track and judge how it would behave. Although traditionally a high-scoring ground, it has seen domination by the spinners lately, deeming that the conditions are likely to suit the latter.

