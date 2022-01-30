Top news of the day: Take note of NYT report on Pegasus, Editors Guild tells probe panel; India marks two years since detection of first COVID-19 case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Pegasus case | Take note of NYT report, Editors Guild tells probe panel

Call Centre, CAG, officials as witnesses to the inquiry, it says.

The country saw its first case of COVID-19 on January 30, 2020, when a third-year medical student from Wuhan University tested positive. She had returned home following semester holidays. Since then, India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19, though the line of treatment has remained the same throughout.

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, the Prime Minister said now the Republic Day functions would start from January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and continue till January 30.

An interfaith prayer service was held at Raj Ghat and Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs were rendered to mark the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

“A nationwide ‘Betrayal Day’ will be observed on January 31 because of Government’s betrayal to farmers. The movement was suspended on the basis of a letter given by the Government on December 9 but those promises have not been fulfilled,” the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

The police identified one of the slain militants as JeM ‘commander’ Zahid Wani and a Pakistani militant, Kafeel alias Chotu. “A big success for us,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said. Kafeel was active since 2020 in Pulwama-Shopian Belt, the police said.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana denied the relief to the accused on January 29, noting that the allegations against him were serious in nature and the investigation was at a nascent stage.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Nearly 500,000 eligible children in England are set to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in line with advice set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, says National Health Service.

Describing the opportunities of collaboration between the two countries as “endless”, Mr. Bennett, in a special video message released on January 29 evening, stressed that “the ties between Israel and India are strong and together they will only grow stronger”, as the two nations celebrated 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

The ray of optimism as the country recovers from the impact of the pandemic is likely to figure prominently in the current year’s economic survey. However, various high-frequency indicators like GST collections and corporate profitability are pointing towards significant upward movement.

ICC U-19 World Cup | Pacer Ravi wreaks havoc as India ousts defending champions Bangladesh to enter semi-final

India will meet Australia in the semi-final on February 2.

Australian Open 2022 | Rafael Nadal lifts title; makes history

Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and claim a record 21st Grand Slam men's title in the Australian Open final.