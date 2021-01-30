News

Top news of the day: Internet blocked at farmer protest sites on Delhi’s border for two days; Serum Institute hopes to launch new COVID-19 vaccine by June, and more

A security man stands guard at the farmer protest site in Singhu border, New Delhi on January 30, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Farmers’ protests | Internet blocked at Delhi border protest sites for two days

The Union Home Ministry invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to suspend Internet in the three places from 11 p.m. on January 29 to 11 p.m. on January 31.

Government proposal on suspension of farm laws stands: Modi

On the violence on Republic Day and the siege of the Red Fort, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted Mr. Modi as saying that “law must take its own course”.

Coronavirus | Serum Institute hopes to launch new COVID-19 vaccine by June

Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said he is hopeful of launching a new COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax by June. Covovax is being developed by American company Novavax.

POCSO case acquittals | Supreme Court Collegium withdraws approval for Bombay High Court judge P.V. Ganediwala’s appointment as permanent judge

The decision was taken after the judge faced flak for her interpretation of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a source said.

Sasikala to be discharged on January 31

“As per protocol, there is no need to test her before discharge. She has been asymptomatic and without oxygen support for the last three days,” Victoria Hospital medical superintendent Ramesh Krishna K said. She will be discharged after morning rounds by treating doctors on January 31.

India condemns vandalisation of Gandhi statue in California

The Mahatma Gandhi statue, which was gifted by India, was vandalised at the Davis city’s Central Park on January 28.

Terming children foreign terrorist fighters may lead to stigmatisation, dehumanisation: India at U.N.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ambassador K. Nagaraj Naidu spoke at the U.N. Security Council Open Arria Formula meeting on ‘Children and Armed Conflict’ organised by Russia that the Resolution 2178 (2014) of the Council defines who foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs).

Biden administration will build on the Quad: U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan

His comments will bring some measure of clarity to discussions on the level of priority the new administration will assign the Indo-Pacific, which had been elevated by the Trump administration as a foreign policy priority, mostly as a reaction to China’s growing assertiveness.

Revival of ‘animal spirits’ with 11% growth rate next fiscal year: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser K.V. Subramanian, the lead author of the Economic Survey, also made a case for strong counter-cyclical measures to encourage private investment.

India proposes law to ban cryptocurrencies, create official digital currency

The law will "create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India".

Stokes, Archer, Burns hit training ground as others in England squad clear second COVID-19 test

The trio were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series with Stokes and Archer being rested for workload management purpose while Burns skipped the previous tour due to the birth of his first child.

Related Articles
