Top news of the day: Internet blocked at farmer protest sites on Delhi’s border for two days; Serum Institute hopes to launch new COVID-19 vaccine by June, and more

Farmers’ protests | Internet blocked at Delhi border protest sites for two days

The Union Home Ministry invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to suspend Internet in the three places from 11 p.m. on January 29 to 11 p.m. on January 31.

On the violence on Republic Day and the siege of the Red Fort, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted Mr. Modi as saying that “law must take its own course”.

Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said he is hopeful of launching a new COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax by June. Covovax is being developed by American company Novavax.

POCSO case acquittals | Supreme Court Collegium withdraws approval for Bombay High Court judge P.V. Ganediwala’s appointment as permanent judge

The decision was taken after the judge faced flak for her interpretation of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a source said.

“As per protocol, there is no need to test her before discharge. She has been asymptomatic and without oxygen support for the last three days,” Victoria Hospital medical superintendent Ramesh Krishna K said. She will be discharged after morning rounds by treating doctors on January 31.

The Mahatma Gandhi statue, which was gifted by India, was vandalised at the Davis city’s Central Park on January 28.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ambassador K. Nagaraj Naidu spoke at the U.N. Security Council Open Arria Formula meeting on ‘Children and Armed Conflict’ organised by Russia that the Resolution 2178 (2014) of the Council defines who foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs).

His comments will bring some measure of clarity to discussions on the level of priority the new administration will assign the Indo-Pacific, which had been elevated by the Trump administration as a foreign policy priority, mostly as a reaction to China’s growing assertiveness.

Chief Economic Adviser K.V. Subramanian, the lead author of the Economic Survey, also made a case for strong counter-cyclical measures to encourage private investment.

The law will "create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India".

The trio were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series with Stokes and Archer being rested for workload management purpose while Burns skipped the previous tour due to the birth of his first child.