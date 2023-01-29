January 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot at by policeman in Jharsuguda district, accused nabbed

The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das was shot at chest by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the police while the former was going to attend a public function at western Odisha town of Brajarajnagar on January 29. The ASI of police, identified as Gopal Das, who was deployed for protection the Minister allegedly fired four to five rounds of bullet from his service revolver from close range. The assailant has been detained. The Inspector in-charge of local police station and another person have also sustained injuries in the firing.

Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on January 29 unfurled the Tricolour and sang the national anthem at historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar, as Mr. Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ reached the final destination from south India’s Kanyakumari after covering 4,080 km in 137 days. In an unscheduled move, Mr. Gandhi, who was otherwise scheduled to unfurl the Tricolour on January 30 at the Congress office in Srinagar, headed for historic Lal Chowk and unfurled the flag near Ghanta Ghar or central Clock Tower, just meters away from where Jawaharlal Nehru gave an historic speech on November 20, 1947.

Mann ki Baat | PM Modi calls for relentless efforts to strengthen Republic

In the 97th episode of his customary radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on January 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for relentless efforts to strengthen the Republic. He said Republic becomes strong ‘by public participation’, ‘by everyone’s effort’, ‘by performing one’s duties towards the country’. Mr. Modi also congratulated the Padma awards winners and hailed their approach of “Nation First.” The Prime Minister said that in this year, there has been a good representation of the tribal community and people associated with tribal life among the Padma awardees. He said many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards.

PIL filed in Supreme Court challenging Centre’s decision to ‘ban’ BBC documentary

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision to “ban” a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in the country, alleging it was “malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional”. The PIL filed by advocate M.L. Sharma also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary — both parts I and II — and sought action against persons who were responsible and were involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots. Mr. Sharma said that in his PIL he has raised a constitutional question and the top court has to decide whether citizens have the right under Article 19 (1) (2) to see news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Right to Information site features stripped because of ‘heavy load’, RTI query reveals

The National Informatics Centre has removed the option to create new accounts on the Union government’s RTI Online portal, where citizens can file Right to Information applications to central government organizations, due to the “heavy load” on the website, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in an RTI response obtained by The Hindu. In addition to this, existing user accounts that are inactive will be deleted in six months, the website warns users in a message.

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

Israeli police on January 29 sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in which seven people were killed and five others wounded in two separate shootings in Jerusalem, in one of the bloodiest months in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in several years. The measures threatened to further raise tensions and cast a cloud over a visit next week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, three people

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelensky to block Moscow’s and Minsk’s connections to his country. “Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence,” Mr. Zelensky said in a video address. The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production, according to the list published by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

Pompeo criticises ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his book, calls him ‘a total fraud’ who hampered peace talks with Taliban

Ashraf Ghani, the former Afghanistan President who fled the country when the Taliban seized power in Kabul, was “a total fraud” solely focused on his own desire to stay in power and a big hurdle in any peace talks, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has alleged. In his book titled ‘Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,’ Mr. Pompeo claims that both Mr. Ghani and Afghanistan’s former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah were involved in corruption at the highest levels that limited the U.S.’ ability to successfully exit the war-torn country in August 2021.

UN Security Council does not reflect today’s realities, is paralysed: UNGA President

The UN Security Council does not reflect today’s realities, is paralysed and unable to discharge its basic function of maintaining international peace and security when one of its permanent members has attacked its neighbour, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has said. Mr. Korosi, a Hungarian diplomat currently serving as President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, said that there is a push from a growing membership to reform the powerful UN organ.

Adani confident of FPO sailing through; SEBI, other regulatory bodies probing sell-off

Richest Asian Gautam Adani’s group on January 29 expressed confidence that the ₹20,000 crore follow-on share sale of its flagship firm will sail through despite a massive hammering of the conglomerate’s stocks following a scathing report by a U.S.-based short seller. Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh said no change in offering price or schedule is being considered due to temporary volatility in the market as the follow-on public offer of Adani Enterprises Ltd is the best vehicle for strategic institutional investors to own a pie of the conglomerate’s fast expanding airports, mining, roads, new energy and data centre businesses.

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win 10th Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on January 29 night. The victory allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.