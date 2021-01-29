Top news of the day: Clashes break out at farmer protest site in Singhu border; Economic Survey says India reaping ‘lockdown dividend’ by saving lives and livelihood, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Farmers’ protests | Clashes break out at Singhu protest site, Delhi police use tear gas, lathis

A group of locals started pelting stones after entering the protest site where farmers have been demanding a repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Central government. The group claiming to be locals residents have been wanting the farmers to clear the area that has been occupied for over two months.

Farmers’ protests | Hundreds of farmers gather at Ghazipur border

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait’s appeal spurs many from western U.P., Haryana to join stir.

President Kovind condemns violence on Republic Day

In his customary address to the joining sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Mr. Kovind said the "insult" to the tricolour and Republic Day during the January 26 protests was "very unfortunate".

Opposition raises slogans against three farm laws in Lok Sabha

As soon as the House paid tributes to late Union Minister Suresh Angadi and 26 former members, including Jaswant Singh, Tarun Gogoi, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel and Ram Vilas Paswan, members from the Congress, the DMK and the Left parties entered the Well of the House raising slogans.

India reaping ‘lockdown dividend’ by saving lives and livelihood: Economic Survey

India is reaping the “lockdown dividend” from the preventive measures it adopted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic indicating its willingness to take short-term pain for long-term gain, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 29.

India's GDP to grow 11% in FY'22 aided by V-shaped recovery: Economic Survey

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to contract by a record 7.7% in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2021. India witnessed its last annual contraction of 5.2% in fiscal year 1979-80.

Economic Survey 2021 highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021.

Blast outside Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, no injuries reported

"The mirrors of two to three cars are broken. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an official said. The fire department received the call at 5.11 p.m., as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

Taking offence has been elevated to status of a much-loved indoor sport, Kunal Kamra tells Supreme Court

“The suggestion that my tweets could shake the foundations of the most powerful court in the world is an over-estimation of my abilities... Just as the Supreme Court values the faith public places in it, it should also trust the public not to form its opinions of the court on the basis of a few jokes on Twitter... My tweets were not published with the intention of diminishing the faith of the people in the highest court,” Mr. Kamra said in a six-page reply to the suo motu contempt against him.

Trinamool MLA Rajib Banerjee resigns from West Bengal Assembly

Mr. Banerjee, who met Speaker Biman Banerjee in the Assembly and tendered his resignation on Friday, joins the list of a dozen MLAs of the Trinamool Congress who had quit the party.

Bangladesh sends 3rd group of Rohingya refugees to island

On January 29, 1,778 refugees started their journey to the island of Bhasan Char in four navy vessels from the southeastern port city of Chattogram, after they were brought from crammed camps in Cox's Bazar district, said M. Mozammel Haque, a commander of the Bangladesh Navy.

Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy

GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and BlackBerry have been at the centre of a market battle as individual investors coordinating on social media including Reddit, and using trading apps such as Robinhood, bought shares and squeezed hedge funds that had bet big on those struggling companies to tank.

Coronavirus | Dr Reddy’s eyes March launch of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V under Emergency Use Authorisation

In September, Dr. Reddys partnered with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and for its distribution rights in India.

Karachi Test | Debutant Nauman Ali takes five wickets as Pakistan win first Test against South Africa

The 34-year-old claimed the final four wickets to fall, taking his tally to seven in the Test, as the tourists were dismissed for 245, which set Pakistan a modest victory target of 88.