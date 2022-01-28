Top news of the day: Scientists warn NeoCov coronavirus found in bats may pose threat to humans in future; Supreme Court quashes one-year suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Researchers from Chinese Academy of Sciences and Wuhan University noted that NeoCov is found in a population of bats in South Africa and to date spreads exclusively among these animals. In its current form, NeoCov does not infect humans but further mutations may make it potentially harmful, the researchers noted.

Experts have noted that an intranasal vaccine as a booster will be easier to administer in mass vaccination drives.

This variant will not be the last, warns Giridhar R. Babu of Public Health Foundation of India.

Court says it is illegal to suspend a legislator beyond ongoing session.

The Court held ‘cadre’ and not class, group or the entire service as the unit for purpose of collection of quantifiable data for giving promotion quotas.

Already, the Israel government has established 29 Centre of Excellence (CoEs) in 12 States, which are producing more than 25 million vegetable plants, over 3,87,000 quality fruit plants and can train more than 1.2 lakh farmers per year.

Among the regional parties, the highest assets were declared by the Samajwadi Party at ₹563.47 crore (26.46%), followed by the TRS at ₹301.47 crore and the AIADMK at ₹267.61 crore.

This is the first export order for missile developed jointly by India and Russia.

The bill proposes a number of amendments and ensures the suspects are allowed to approach the Supreme Court on grounds of violation of their fundamental rights and seek relief, say officials.

The amount will include equity investment as well as a corpus for potential commercial agreements.

Australian Open 2022 | Nadal through to final, stays on track for record 21st major

Rafael Nadal stayed on track for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open semifinals.