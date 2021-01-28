Top news of the day: Tension at Singhu border as residents demonstrate against farmers’ protest; India ranked 86 in COVID-19 performance index of 98 countries, and more

Tension at Singhu border as residents stage demonstraion against farmers’ protest
They say the two-month-long agitation has caused them inconvenience.
Republic Day violence | 20 more farmer leaders issued notices
Delhi Police ask why legal action should not be taken against them for defying terms.
Show us provision which says farmers won’t get MSP, Supreme Court asks Kerala MP
In his petition, Congress MP T.N. Prathapan contended that new agriculture laws were merely a ruse to subvert the Agricultural Produce Market Committee system.
Coronavirus | New Zealand, Vietnam top COVID-19 performance index, India at 86
The think-tank said China was not included “due to a lack of publicly available data on testing”.
Coronavirus | India has flattened its COVID-19 graph, says Harsh Vardhan
The Health Minister chaired the 23rd meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 via video-conferencing and noted that fewer than 12,000 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and the active caseload had reduced to just 1.73 lakh, as per a release issued by the Ministry.
Coronavirus | India carried out 5th highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations till January 26: Health Ministry
The number of beneficiaries has crossed 25 lakh till January 28 afternoon.
Bombay High Court judge quashes another POCSO conviction
Justice Pushpa Ganediwala’s order says “holding hand of victim” and “opening zip of pant” are not sexual assault; On January 19, Justice Ganediwala acquitted a man charged under POCSO.
Stopping hate on TV as essential as police lathis, barricades to prevent riots: Supreme Court
“Control over certain kind of news which agitate people to violence and riots is a law and order problem. Preventing it is as powerful as putting up barricades. Preventing instigation is as important as providing lathis to policemen,” Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, heading a three-judge Bench, addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.
16 Opposition parties to boycott President’s address to Parliament
The cite the “undemocratic” attitude of the government towards farmers.
Jaishankar suggests way forward for China ties after year of ‘exceptional stress’
Recognition of ‘mutual respect, mutual sensitivities and mutual interests’ is key to repairing relations, says External Affairs Minister.
Indian-origin pediatrician fatally shoots another doctor, himself after taking hostages in Texas
The armed man was identified as Dr. Bharat Narumanchi, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, police said.
U.S. withdraws move to rescind work authorisation for H-1B spouses
The H4 visa is normally issued to those who have already started the process of seeking employment-based lawful permanent resident status in the U.S.
Davos Summit | Economic situation will change swiftly, says Modi
The Prime Minister said, “India’s self-reliance aspirations will support globalism with a new vigour.”
Coronavirus | Vaccine factory in Belgium inspected amid European Union dispute with AstraZeneca
The Novasep’s factory in the town of Seneffe is part of the European production chain for the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
India’s small investors rush to join GameStop frenzy
Shares of GameStop have surged 1,700% since January 12 as amateur U.S. investors, monitoring social media comments, have piled in and forced professional short-sellers to abandon their positions with heavy losses.
Sourav Ganguly undergoes fresh angioplasty, two more stents implanted
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly underwent another angioplasty on January 28 when two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries, an official at the private hospital where he is admitted said. The 48-year-old cricket icon is “stable”.