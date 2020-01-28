Top news of the day: India to evacuate its nationals from Wuhan, Iran Parliament introduces motion to leave nuclear proliferation treaty, and more

India has begun the process to evacuate nationals from the Hubei province of China, which has been affected by the outbreak of the novel corona virus. Hubei’s capital Wuhan that has emerged as the epicentre of the crisis is a large commercial centre frequented by Indian businessmen and students.

A motion for Iran to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was introduced in Iran's parliament on Tuesday, the parliament's news site ICANA reported.

The scope of a judicial review of the President’s decision to reject a mercy petition is “very limited”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday orally told the lawyers for Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh. A three-judge Bench, led by Justice R. Banumathi, refused to accede to a request by Mukesh, represented by senior advocates Anjana Prakash, Rebecca John and Vrinda Grover, for perusal of the original files of the correspondence on his mercy petition and official notings.

Sharjeel Imam, who has been absconding after cases were lodged against him for making “seditious and inflammatory” speeches in Aligarh Muslim University on January 16, was arrested in Jehanabad district of Bihar.

“India still has no coronavirus positive case and we will step up our surveillance and testing facilities to ensure that we are able to provide immediate healthcare response”, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to 14 persons sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 23 people in Ode town during the Gujarat riots of 2002, provided they keep aside six hours a week to engage themselves in “spiritual and social service”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new record was created earlier this month when ₹12000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who also is the Chancellor of Calcutta University, on Tuesday could not take to stage to conduct the varsity’s convocation ceremony. He was supposed to confer academic D. Litt degree to Nobel laureate Abhijit Binayak Banerjee.

A new episode of Man vs Wild featuring Superstar Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls is being shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. An earlier edition of the documentary featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand last year.

The American surveillance plane that crashed in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province on Monday may have killed Michael D’Andreas, CIA’s head for Iran, Iranian media has reported.