January 27, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Australian Open 2024 | Bopanna pairs with Ebden to lift doubles title, becomes oldest Grand Slam champion

Rohan Bopanna celebrated becoming the oldest number one in men’s doubles history by winning the Australian Open with his partner Matthew Ebden on January 27. The second seeds claimed a 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 victory over unseeded Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Rod Laver Arena. It was their maiden title as a team and Bopanna’s first in men’s doubles after 60 previous Grand Slams — a record for most attempts before winning. Earlier in the day, an authoritative Aryna Sabalenka blew China’s Zheng Qinwen off court to successfully defend her Australian Open title — the first woman to do so in more than a decade. The Belarusian world number two proved too powerful for the 12th seed with a 6-3, 6-2 drubbing in 76 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam crown on Rod Laver Arena.

Political outfits in crisis mode amid CM Nitish Kumar’s likely return to NDA fold

Amid ongoing developments in Bihar, all mainstream political parties in the State held meetings on January 27 with party leaders and legislators in Patna. The political flurry followed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s likely break away from the Mahagathbandhan in order to reunite with the BJP amid escalating tensions with allies from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, along with whom Mr. Kumar had formed mahagathbandhan government in August 2022, is currently holding a crisis meeting with party legislators at Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s official residence. Meanwhile, the Congress party is huddling with party legislators at Purnia. The BJP, with whom Mr. Kumar looks all set to join hands again, is also holding meetings with all top party leaders at a hotel in Patna.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan casts CM Vijayan at the centre of alleged government-sponsored plot to endanger him

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on January 27 cast Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the centre of an alleged government-sponsored plot to harm him physically to precipitate a Constitutional crisis. Ending his sit-in demonstration against a Students Federation of India (SFI) black flag protest at Nilamel in Kollam district, Mr. Khan told reporters that the administration hoped to provoke him to resort to “drastic action” to hide their failure as a government. He said the government wanted to escape responsibility for the State’s “self-inflicted financial crisis”.

Gyanvapi mosque committee should handover structure to Hindus: VHP chief

Anjum Intezamia Masjid Commitee, the trust which looks after the management of Varanasi-based Gyanvapi mosque, should agree to ‘respectfully’ shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place and to hand over the original site of ‘Kashi Vishvanatha’ to the Hindu Society, said the international working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar. The VHP, apart from calling for the mosque to be handed over to Hindus, also suggested that the Hindus should be permitted to offer ‘Sewa Puja’ to the ‘Shivlinga’ found in the Wazukhana area of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Railways land-for-job case | Delhi court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

A Delhi Court on January 27 summoned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav along with others after taking cognisance of an Enforcement Directorate charge sheet against them in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal directed the accused to appear before the court on February 9, saying there were sufficient grounds to proceed in the matter.

Congress, SP to jointly contest Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

The Samajwadi Party has conceded 11 seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on January 27. “Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats… This trend will move forward with the winning equation,” Mr. Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Supreme Court stays all proceedings before Calcutta HC in medical admissions case

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a special sitting on January 27, stayed all proceedings in the Calcutta High Court in a medical admissions case which led to a public conflict between two judges of the Calcutta High Court. The Supreme Court has also stayed the implementation of the orders of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, sitting as a Single Judge Bench of the High Court, to transfer the case to the CBI.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | BJP appoints election in-charges, co-in-charges for 23 States, Union Territories

The BJP on January 27 appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for 23 states and Union territories in view of the Lok Sabha polls this year. BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been made the election in-charge for Bihar, while BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Jharkhand unit chief Deepak Prakash will be the co-in-charge.

ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Soren for questioning in money laundering case

The ED has issued a fresh communication to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to again join the investigation in a money laundering case next week, official sources said on January 27. Mr. Soren has been asked to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31, they said.

Beijing steps up military pressure on Taiwan after U.S., China announce talks

China sent more than 30 warplanes and a group of navy ships toward Taiwan, the island’s Defence Ministry said on January 27. The military pressure comes on the heels of an announcement that senior American and Chinese representatives were expected to meet in the Thai capital as the two countries seek to cool tensions. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent 33 aircraft, including SU-30 fighters, and six navy vessels around Taiwan, between 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

U.S. approves F-16 sale to Turkiye, F-35 to Greece after Turkiye ratifies Sweden’s entry to NATO

The Biden administration has approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye following the Turkish government’s ratification this week of Sweden’s membership in NATO. The move is a significant development in the expansion of the alliance, which has taken on additional importance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test | Ollie Pope’s ton helps England to 126-run lead on Day 3

England reached 316 for six powered by Ollie Pope’s unbeaten 148 in their second innings at stumps on day three of the opening Test against India, in Hyderabad on January 27. In reply to England’s first innings total of 246, India were all out for 436 in the morning session. Having erased a huge 190-run first innings deficit, England led India by 126 runs at the close of play. Pope (148 batting) and Ben Foakes (34) added 112 runs for the sixth wicket to help England recover from 163 for five. At stumps, Pope and were Rehan Ahmed (16 batting) were at the crease.