Top news of the day: Govt signs historic Bodo peace accord, SC to hear Nirbhaya case convict’s plea against dismissal of mercy petition on Jan. 28, and more

The government on Monday signed an accord with the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), one of the dreaded insurgent groups of Assam, providing political and economic bonanza sans a separate State or Union Territory.

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the plea of death row convict Mukesh Kumar in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rules are expected to seek “proof of religion” as mentioned in government records, a senior Home Ministry official said on Monday.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on Monday orally let know that the court is indeed conscious that political parties use it as a forum to settle scores.

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on January 27, demanding a probe into alleged police atrocities against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters in Uttar Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh police have followed their Assam counterparts in filing a case against Sharjeel Imam, an activist protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh, for “spewing venom” against the northeastern States.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to explain why a law meant to protect the transgender community requires a magistrate’s certificate as a prior condition for the State to even identify a transperson.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange for airlifting the Indians stranded in Wuhan province of China, the epicentre of coronavirus, saying the ground situation there has further worsened.

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Cabinet has cleared the decks for the abolition of the Legislative Council by passing a resolution to that effect in its meeting a short while ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal to Israeli leaders on Monday, as he attempts to generate some momentum towards resolving one of the world's most intractable problems.

The news of retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and others in a helicopter crash has shocked the world. Bryant was poised to receive the Holy Grail of basketball – entering the prestigious Hall of Fame later this year.