Top news of the day: Govt signs historic Bodo peace accord, SC to hear Nirbhaya case convict’s plea against dismissal of mercy petition on Jan. 28, and more

Govt signs Bodo accord, to give benefits without separate State
The government on Monday signed an accord with the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), one of the dreaded insurgent groups of Assam, providing political and economic bonanza sans a separate State or Union Territory.
Nirbhaya case: SC to hear plea of death row convict against dismissal of mercy petition on Jan. 28
The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the plea of death row convict Mukesh Kumar in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.
CAA rules expected to seek ‘proof of religion’
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rules are expected to seek “proof of religion” as mentioned in government records, a senior Home Ministry official said on Monday.
We know political parties use SC as a forum to settle scores: CJI
Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on Monday orally let know that the court is indeed conscious that political parties use it as a forum to settle scores.
Rahul, Priyanka meet NHRC officials over police ‘brutalities’ on anti-CAA protesters in U.P.
A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on January 27, demanding a probe into alleged police atrocities against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters in Uttar Pradesh.
Arunachal follows Assam in filing case against Sharjeel Imam
The Arunachal Pradesh police have followed their Assam counterparts in filing a case against Sharjeel Imam, an activist protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh, for “spewing venom” against the northeastern States.
Provisions in Act to protect transgenders totally toothless, says plea in SC
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to explain why a law meant to protect the transgender community requires a magistrate’s certificate as a prior condition for the State to even identify a transperson.
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi, seeks airlifting of Indians from Wuhan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange for airlifting the Indians stranded in Wuhan province of China, the epicentre of coronavirus, saying the ground situation there has further worsened.
A.P. Cabinet gives the nod to abolish Legislative Council
The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Cabinet has cleared the decks for the abolition of the Legislative Council by passing a resolution to that effect in its meeting a short while ago.
Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders this week
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal to Israeli leaders on Monday, as he attempts to generate some momentum towards resolving one of the world's most intractable problems.
Kobe Bryant – basketball superstar and global icon
The news of retired basketball superstar Kobe Bryant killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and others in a helicopter crash has shocked the world. Bryant was poised to receive the Holy Grail of basketball – entering the prestigious Hall of Fame later this year.