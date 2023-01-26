January 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Adani Group to explore legal options against Hindenburg in India and U.S.

A day after the U.S. short-seller Hindenburg released its research report raising serious concerns about the Adani Group’s “substantial debts”, the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate said it is evaluating the relevant provisions under the U.S. and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research. In a statement on January 26, the group’s legal head Jatin Jalundhwala stated that the report was an “intentional and reckless attempt by a foreign entity” and stressed that it was meant to “sabotage the FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) from Adani Enterprises.”

Mansukh Mandaviya, Jitendra Singh launch first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh launched first-of-it’s-kind intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC manufactured by Hyderabad-based Vaccine developer Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) on January 26. A rollout of iNCOVACC is expected to begin in private hospitals that have placed advance orders. It is priced at ₹800 per dose in private settings. For large volume procurement by States and central government it is priced at ₹325 per dose. Initial manufacturing capacity of several million doses per annum has been established, this can be scaled up to a billion doses as required, said a BBIL spokesperson.

Republic Day 2023 | India celebrates 74th R-Day with vibrant parade on Kartavya Path

The ceremonial boulevard of the national capital, the newly-christened Kartavya Path that has witnessed the country free itself from the clutches of colonial rule played host to the 74th Republic Day on January 26. President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating Republic Day, and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event. This is the first time an Egyptian head of state has been invited to the ceremony. The invite also marks 75 years of diplomatic ties between Cairo and New Delhi. A total of 23 tableaux — 17 from States and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and departments depicting India’s vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress were a part of the parade on the Kartavya Path.

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, Ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting with him at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on January 27 evening, amid the ongoing tussle between the elected government and the LG office. The CM has been asked to come to the meeting along with his Cabinet colleagues and any 10 MLAs of his party at 4 pm, Raj Niwas officials said. The two sides have been at loggerheads over multiple issues including a Delhi government proposal to send its teachers for training in Finland.

Nagaland CM hopes ‘good sense will prevail’ among people who seek new state

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on January 26 expressed hope that ‘good sense’ will prevail among the seven tribes of the State that have decided not to participate in the February 27 assembly polls to press for their demand for a separate state. “I have nothing to say about their decision. But in a democracy, elected representatives are required to form a government. I hope good sense will prevail,” said Rio, also the head of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

National Conference top leader’s house bulldozed in Kashmir, party says ‘sheer hooliganism’

The Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration on January 25 demolished an alleged illegal structure erected by the wife of senior National Conference (NC) leader and ex-minister Ali Muhammad Sagar in Srinagar, in the wake of a drive started against those who encroached the ‘State land’ in Jammu and Kashmir. A bulldozer was used by the Revenue Department to bring down a boundary wall and a structure next to the house of Mr. Sagar. According to officials, Mr. Sagar’s wife Saleema owns three kanals (0.375 acres) and 16 marlas (0.1 acres) under Khasra No. 1015 near the Srinagar airport located in Budgam district. However, six marlas (.037 acres) of “State” land was encroached by the family where structures were raised. Mr. Sagar, a close aide of NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, termed the action as “sheer hooliganism. “There are set procedures. We should have been served a notice but they acted on a hearsay,” Mr. Sagar said.

Holding G-20 meeting in J&K will be a message to our enemies, says L-G Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in his Republic Day address on January 26 said the upcoming G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir will be a message to the enemies and asserted that the security agencies have launched the final assault on militancy and its ecosystem in the Union Territory (UT). He said all efforts to destabilize the peace in J&K was given a befitting reply. “Security agencies are busy in the final assault on the terror, its ecosystem and its supporters to ensure everlasting peace in J&K,” he said.

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 9 in West Bank raid

Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on January 26, Palestinian health officials said, in one of the deadliest days in months of unrest. The violence occurred during what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce operation in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold of the West Bank that has been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids.

Four with Russian flags kicked out of Australian Open

Four people were kicked out of the Australian Open after displaying Russian flags — which have been banned from Melbourne Park — and threatening security guards, police and Tennis Australia said on January 26. A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the four have not been charged but were evicted from the site. The flags, at least one of which included an image of Vladimir Putin, were being waved during a gathering outside of Rod Laver Arena after Novak Djokovic beat Russian player Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament on Wednesday night.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses energy transition in South Africa

U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is discussing South Africa’s transition from its heavy reliance on coal to greener energy sources during talks with the country’s Finance Minister on January 26. Ms. Yellen made brief remarks to reporters ahead of a meeting with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in Pretoria but avoided mention of South Africa’s recent decision to take part in joint navy drills with Russia and China off its east coast next month.

Indian stock markets migrating to T+1 settlement cycle from January 27

Indian stock markets are embarking on a shorter settlement cycle or T+1 regime for the final list of large stocks from January, a move that will help reduce margin requirements for clients and boost retail investment. T+1 (trade plus one) means that market trade-related settlements will need to be cleared within one day of the actual transactions taking place. Earlier, trades on the Indian stock exchanges are settled in two working days after the transaction is done (T+2).

Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka to meet in Australian Open women’s final

What all seemed so different, so daunting, even, about trying to win a Grand Slam title to Elena Rybakina a little more than six months ago is now coming rather naturally. And if she can win one more match, she will add a championship at the Australian Open to the one she collected at Wimbledon. Rybakina, a 23-year-old who represents Kazakhstan, reached her second final in a span of three major tournaments by beating Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 at Melbourne Park on January 26, signaling a rapid rise toward the top of tennis.

No surprises: World’s top four battle out in semifinals of Hockey World Cup

The four top-ranked sides expectedly made it to the semifinals of the FIH Men’s World Cup but with little separating Australia, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium it is difficult to predict which two’s quest for the title will continue after the last four stage matches in Bhubaneswar on January 27. World number one Australia face Germany, ranked fourth in the FIH chart, in the first semifinal while defending champions Belgium take on last two edition’s runner-up Netherlands in the second last four match in the Battle of Lowlands at the Kalinga Stadium.