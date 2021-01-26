Top news of the day: Sikh Nishan Sahib flag hoisted as farmers enter Red Fort; India urges inclusivity at UNSC to address complex issues, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Pushed back by the police form the ITO in Central Delhi a section of the protesting farmers drove their tractors to Red Fort complex. The crowd swelled at the monument as some protesting farmers and ‘Nihangs’ (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Independence Day.

The parallel Republic Day parade organised by protesting farmers took a violent turn when some of them refused to go by the route approved by the Delhi Police and agreed upon by the farmer unions. What followed was pelting of stones, tear gas shells, violent clash, the loss of life of a protesting farmer and men hoisting the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, at the flagstaff of Red Fort.

India, along with Brazil, Japan and Germany are pressing for urgent reform of the U.N. Security Council and for a permanent seat in the reformed 15-member top organ of the world body.

“We are fulfilling our commitment to make our vaccine production and delivery capacity available for the benefit of the entire humanity,” says India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K. Nagaraj Naidu.

India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day across the country, albeit in a muted manner due to the pandemic.

“My opinion is that Santosh Babu should have been named for the highest military award Param Vir Chakra for the gallantry he displayed while discharging his duties,” Col. Babu’s father B. Upendra said.

The Padma awards are not only an acknowledgement of achievers in many fields but also capture the zeitgeist of public life. This year’s awards list, peopled with performers, also has the shadow of coming Assembly polls hanging over it — a large number of awardees are from Tamil Nadu (11), Assam (9), West Bengal (7) and Kerala (6).

“Additionally, beginning January 26, international travellers to the United States must provide proof of a negative test within three days of travel to airlines prior to departure,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily press briefing.

Local broadcaster Hessenschau reported that the incident took place near the city’s main train station and that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

Cairn was awarded damages of over $1.2 billion plus interest and costs in a long drawn-out tussle over a tax dispute and the Indian government is now liable to make this payment. An Indian official, however, said at the time the government would likely challenge the order.

Padma Shri to P.T. Usha | Better late than never, says her coach O.M. Nambiar

“I feel very happy for this award though it could have been many years back. Still I am happy. Better late than never,” Mr. Nambiar, who is battling the Parkinson’s disease, said in Kozhikode.