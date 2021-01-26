Top news of the day: Sikh Nishan Sahib flag hoisted as farmers enter Red Fort; India urges inclusivity at UNSC to address complex issues, and more

Farmers’ protests | Farmers enter Red Fort, man climbs flagstaff to hoist flag
Pushed back by the police form the ITO in Central Delhi a section of the protesting farmers drove their tractors to Red Fort complex. The crowd swelled at the monument as some protesting farmers and ‘Nihangs’ (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Independence Day.
A parallel Republic Day parade marred by violence | Tractor rally in pictures
The parallel Republic Day parade organised by protesting farmers took a violent turn when some of them refused to go by the route approved by the Delhi Police and agreed upon by the farmer unions. What followed was pelting of stones, tear gas shells, violent clash, the loss of life of a protesting farmer and men hoisting the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, at the flagstaff of Red Fort.
UNSC unable to effectively address complex issues because it lacks inclusivity: India
India, along with Brazil, Japan and Germany are pressing for urgent reform of the U.N. Security Council and for a permanent seat in the reformed 15-member top organ of the world body.
Coronavirus | Airlifted COVID-19 vaccines to 9 countries, will gradually supply to WHO’s COVAX facility: India at U.N.
“We are fulfilling our commitment to make our vaccine production and delivery capacity available for the benefit of the entire humanity,” says India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K. Nagaraj Naidu.
Republic Day 2021 | India’s heritage, diversity, military might at display at Rajpath
India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day across the country, albeit in a muted manner due to the pandemic.
Not ‘100% satisfied’ with Maha Vir Chakra awarded to Col. Santosh Babu, says his father
“My opinion is that Santosh Babu should have been named for the highest military award Param Vir Chakra for the gallantry he displayed while discharging his duties,” Col. Babu’s father B. Upendra said.
Padma awards and the political projection
The Padma awards are not only an acknowledgement of achievers in many fields but also capture the zeitgeist of public life. This year’s awards list, peopled with performers, also has the shadow of coming Assembly polls hanging over it — a large number of awardees are from Tamil Nadu (11), Assam (9), West Bengal (7) and Kerala (6).
Joe Biden reimposes ban on travellers from Europe, adds South Africa to list
“Additionally, beginning January 26, international travellers to the United States must provide proof of a negative test within three days of travel to airlines prior to departure,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily press briefing.
Man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt
Local broadcaster Hessenschau reported that the incident took place near the city’s main train station and that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals.
Cairn Energy threatens to enforce arbitration award against Indian assets overseas
Cairn was awarded damages of over $1.2 billion plus interest and costs in a long drawn-out tussle over a tax dispute and the Indian government is now liable to make this payment. An Indian official, however, said at the time the government would likely challenge the order.
Padma Shri to P.T. Usha | Better late than never, says her coach O.M. Nambiar
“I feel very happy for this award though it could have been many years back. Still I am happy. Better late than never,” Mr. Nambiar, who is battling the Parkinson’s disease, said in Kozhikode.