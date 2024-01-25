January 25, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Supreme Court wants ‘mechanism’ to detect whether ED, States are playing vindictive games of one-upmanship

The Supreme Court on January 25 called for a “pan-India mechanism” to determine whether political vendetta or vindictiveness is a motive behind the Union government unleashing the ED on officials and Ministers in Opposition-ruled States, and States then retaliating by arresting the central agency’s local officers. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan said that Tamil Nadu should be the testing ground for the implementation of such a mechanism. The Bench expressed concern about the fate of the country if States and central agencies engaged in a vindictive game of one-upmanship by filing cases and arresting each others’ officers.

PM Modi, French President Macron meet at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on January 25 met at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur ahead of their roadshow. Mr. Modi reached the observatory from Jaipur airport while Mr. Macron came to the site after visiting Amber Fort. The two leaders met there and hugged each other. Later, they visited the observatory. Jantar Mantar is one of the oldest astronomical observatories featuring the world’s largest stone sundial.

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar quits Congress, returns to BJP

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar re-joined the BJP in New Delhi on January 25, about a year after quitting the saffron party and joining the Congress. Mr. Shettar had switched to the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections in May 2023.

INDIA bloc will unitedly fight against injustice across country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in the unity of the opposition INDIA bloc in combating injustice nationwide, a day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s decision to go solo in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Mr. Gandhi, entered West Bengal from Assam through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury extended a warm welcome to Mr. Gandhi upon his arrival.

Hopeful of solving Bengal seat-sharing impasse with TMC: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on January 25 said the party is hopeful of finding a solution to the seat-sharing impasse with the Trinamool Congress, a day after its supremo Mamata Banerjee made a surprise announcement of going solo in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Mr. Ramesh, while speaking to reporters at the Bagdogra airport here, maintained that the Congress cannot think of an INDIA bloc without Ms. Banerjee, as she is indispensable in the fight against the BJP in the country.

Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale sworn in, takes Dalit representation in Supreme Court to three

Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale took the oath of office as judge of the Supreme Court on Thursday, raising the Dalit representation on the Bench to three. Supreme Court judges, Justices B.R. Gavai and C.T. Ravikumar, are the other two. Justice Gavai is in line to be the Chief Justice of India in accordance with the seniority norm.

Lok Sabha elections | People sound poll bugle for me, says PM Modi in Bulandshahr

Launching a slew of projects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 25 asserted that he only sounds the bugle of development and it is the people who sound the poll bugle for him. Addressing a gathering in Bulandshahr after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹19,100 crore, he said when the government reaches all the beneficiaries of its schemes, there is no scope left for discrimination and corruption. “This is true secularism, this is true social justice,” Mr. Modi added.

Tiruppur TV journalist Nesaprabhu hacked after police fail to respond to pleas for help

Armed men hacked 30-year-old Nesaprabhu, a journalist working with News 7 Tamil TV channel, near his residence in Tiruppur district late on January 24 leaving him severely injured. The assailants, who came in several cars, surrounded and attacked Mr. Nesaprabhu even as he was on a call with the police frantically pleading for help. The police had earlier failed to respond to several calls made by him for protection.

India to oppose curbs on subsidies to poor fishermen at WTO meet

India will oppose any curbs on its subsidies to poor fishermen at the World Trade Organization and demand a moratorium on fishing subsidies from advanced countries including the United States, and the European Union, three government officials said. New Delhi is planning to push its demand for extending subsidies to its roughly nine million poor fishermen operating up to 200 nautical miles from its coast at the WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13), to be held in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to 29, senior government officials told reporters.

Opposition parties in Maldives express concern about its government’s ‘anti-India stance’

Calling India as the “most long-standing ally,” the two main opposition parties in Maldives on January 24 expressed concern about the government’s “anti-India stance.” The open support by the two parties — the Maldivian Democratic Party and the Democrats — came a day after the Maldives government said a Chinese ship, equipped to carry research and surveys, will be docking at a Maldivian port after being permitted by the Male government to make a port call for replenishment.

Possible Indian interference in Canadian elections under investigation

An independent commission probing alleged foreign interference in Canada asked the Justin Trudeau government on Wednesday to share information about possible meddling in elections by India, a development that could aggravate already-tense Ottawa-New Delhi relations. The commission was set up by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in September to conduct a public inquiry into foreign meddling in Canadian affairs after reports of alleged Chinese attempts to influence elections and mounting pressure for an inquiry. Beijing has repeatedly denied any interference.

Virat Kohli wins ICC men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for fourth time

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli was on January 25 crowned the ICC men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his excellent run in the format last year headlined by a phenomenal outing in the World Cup at home. This is the fourth such award for Kohli, who was the second most prolific run-scorer in ODIs last year behind compatriot Shubman Gill. The former India skipper finished the year with 1,377 runs which included six centuries and eight half-centuries.

