Top news of the day: India, China hold ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks; Vaccinated people may still transmit COVID-19, warns top England medical official, and more

An IAF fighter jet flies over the Ladakh region amid India-China stand off, in Leh on January 15, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

India, China hold ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks

Officials said a broad disengagement plan had been worked out but had been held up over some specific issues. This was the reason for the delay in scheduling the ninth round of talks. The eighth round of talks were held on November 6, 2020.

Coronavirus | Vaccinated people may still transmit COVID-19, warns England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam urged the public to continue to follow the strict lockdown rules because any vaccine-related immunity from COVID-19 takes at least three weeks to kick in.

Coronavirus | Vaccine hesitancy is a serious roadblock to immunisation efforts, warn experts

Doctors warn that it could affect attempts to curb not only COVID-19 but other infectious diseases also.

Coronavirus | 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health Ministry

The U.K. took 18 days whereas the U.S. took 10 days to reach the 1 million mark, the Ministry said.

Coronavirus | Modi exhorts youth to defeat ‘network of lies and rumours’ on COVID-19 vaccination with right information

Addressing NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and artists who would be participating in the Republic Day parade, Mr. Modi said such organisations have always played their role in dealing with challenging times.

Farmers’ protest | Tractor rally will begin amid tight security after Republic Day celebrations: Delhi Police

Farmers will not be allowed to enter central Delhi and their presence will be restricted to areas near the city border.

Election Commission to launch e-EPIC on January 25

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will begin the programme by handing out e-EPICs to five new voters.

11 trapped miners rescued from gold mine in China

The miners were trapped underground for two weeks following a blast in a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province.

Ageing dams in India, U.S., other nations pose growing threat: U.N. report

The report, titled ‘Ageing water infrastructure: An emerging global risk’ and compiled by United Nations University's Canadian-based Institute for Water, Environment and Health, says most of the 58,700 large dams worldwide were constructed between 1930 and 1970 with a design life of 50 to 100 years.

Cairn Energy’s shareholders ask India to honour arbitration award

Cairn, which on this day seven years back was first slapped with a retrospective tax assessment, is three-fourth owned by world’s top investors with $529 billion MFS Investment Management of U.S. being its largest investor with 14.02% stake.

Did not expect to debut for India in Australia; was under pressure in first match: Natarajan

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer became the only India player to make a debut in all the three formats in the same tour.

It would be a blessing if I ever open batting in Tests, says Washington Sundar

One of the heroes of India’s epic triumph in Brisbane, Washington Sundar spoke about the head coach’s influence on him.

