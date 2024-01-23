January 23, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stopped from entering Guwahati, triggers clashes

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati city on January 23, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans. The police, which had set up barricades at two places to prevent the Yatra from entering the city limits, had to use force to stop the Congress workers. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia has urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to order a judicial probe on the physical assault on State Congress president Bhupen Bora and unruly behaviour of alleged BJP cadres during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 21.

Kheda flogging | Do you have authority to tie up people and beat them, Supreme Court asks police

The Supreme Court on January 23 orally observed the 2022 incident of four Gujarat Police officers publicly flogging Muslim men after tying them to a pole in Kheda district for allegedly disrupting a garba event amounted to an “atrocity”. “Did they have an authority in law to tie people to a pole and beat them,” Justice B.R. Gavai asked. “And take videos,” Justice Sandeep Mehta joined in. The police officers had appealed to the Supreme Court against a Gujarat High Court order in October sentencing them to 14 days’ imprisonment for contempt of court.

Communal clash | Civic body razes ‘illegal’ shops in Naya Nagar

“Illegal” roadside stalls in Naya Nagar area of Thane district which witnessed a communal clash two days back were razed by the civic body using bulldozers on January 23, officials said. A huge contingent of police personnel, including a Rapid Action Force team, was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. Notably, the action by the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation to demolish the “illegal” roadside stalls came a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, warned of strict action against rioters.

CBI asks lawyer Dehadrai to appear before it in Lokpal-referred complaint against Mahua Moitra

The CBI has asked lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it on January 25 in connection with its probe against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a Lokpal-referred corruption complaint against her, officials said on January 23. Mr. Dehadrai, who was once close to Ms. Moitra, had levelled serious corruption allegations against the former MP which were strongly refuted by her, they said.

Aircraft to evacuate Myanmar soldiers from Mizoram overshoots runway, eight injured

A Myanmar Air Force cargo plane sent to Mizoram to evacuate 92 Myanmarese soldiers overshot the runway of Lengpui Airport near the State’s capital Aizawl on January 23. The Y-8 aircraft broke into two and eight of its 14 crew members were injured. They were taken to the Lengpui Primary Health Centre for treatment for minor injuries, officials said.

Will encourage India to continue to lead by example, work to bridge divides around world: UNGA president Dennis Francis

Calling India a “valuable” member of the United Nations (UN), the president of the General Assembly on January 23 said he would encourage it to continue to lead by example, maintain its principled stance for achieving lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy and to work to bridge divides around the world. “India is already a key player, both globally and at the United Nations,” president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis said.

Canada announces 2-year cap on international student visas; move likely to impact Indians

Canada has announced that it is imposing an immediate two-year cap on new international student visas to tackle a housing crisis and target institutional “bad actors”, a move that is likely to impact Indians planning to study in the country. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said as part of the cap there will be a 35 per cent reduction in new study visas in 2024. The cap is expected to result in 3,64,000 new approved permits in 2024. Nearly 5,60,000 study visas were issued last year.

Trade resumes as Pakistan and Afghanistan reopen Torkham border crossing after 10 days

Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan resumed on January 23 after the two sides reopened a key northwestern border crossing shut for more than 10 days. For years, truckers were able to cross the border without documents, so they generally do not have them. But Pakistan began mandating truck drivers get visas last week. After a series of meetings, the two sides agreed to reopen the Torkham border crossing but Pakistan set a new deadline of March 31 for the truck drivers to get visas, said Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, a director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chinese state media say 20 people dead, 24 missing after landslide

“Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China’s southwestern province of Yunnan,” Chinese state media reported on January 23. The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on January 22 in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan. Authorities resumed search and rescue operations on January 23 after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.

Byju’s to slash valuation by 90% to raise funds: Report

Embattled edtech startup Byju’s is looking to raise more than $100 million from existing stakeholders but at a steep 90% discount to its $22 billion valuation in its last funding round in 2022, Bloomberg News reported on January 23. Byju’s, facing a host of legal and financial woes, is looking to sell fresh shares, including to founder Byju Raveendran, to raise funds to pay vendors and stabilise its business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Djokovic extinguishes Fritz fire to make Australian Open semifinal

Novak Djokovic continued his dominance over Taylor Fritz but not before a big test as he sealed a 7-6(3) 4-6 6-2 6-3 win over the 12th-seeded American on a steamy Tuesday at the Australian Open to move into a record-extending 48th Grand Slam semi-final. The 36-year-old defending champion had beaten Fritz in all eight of their previous meetings, including a five-sets win at Melbourne Park in 2021 and a crushing victory at the U.S. Open last year but he was pushed to the limit on Rod Laver Arena.

