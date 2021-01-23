Top news of the day: Mamata says India should have four rotating capitals including Kolkata; Haryana Police question man for alleged conspiracy to kill farmer leaders, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The West Bengal Chief Minister made the proposition at a gathering after participating in a road show to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The West Bengal Chief Minister was yet to start her speech when the slogans were raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present.

At a press conference in Singhu border late on January 22, farmer leaders presented the 21-year-old man who claimed that a plan was hatched to shoot four farmer leaders on January 23.

The Army variant of the Light Utility Helicopter, which has completed all tests and also demonstrated its high altitude capability in hot and high weather conditions in September 2020, is scheduled to receive its Initial Operational Clearance at Aero India.

The secret tunnel was detected during an anti-tunnelling operation in the border outpost Pansar area of Hiranagar sector. On January 13, a 150-metre-long tunnel was detected in Bobiyaan village in the same sector.

The presence of the new U.K. variant has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

The court will further hear the matter on January 27.

The six-layered stencil portrait made by Saran Sasikumar from Kerala was handed over to Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on January 22.

It is likely that the reference is to an asylum route, which, according to legal experts, would depend upon whether Mallya applied for asylum prior to the extradition request or after.

The city has been largely free of further outbreaks since the lockdown was lifted on April 8.

The U.K., which has Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, adopted the policy in order to give as many people as possible a first dose of vaccine quickly.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. This took the petrol price in Delhi to ₹85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to ₹92.28. Diesel rate climbed to ₹75.88 a litre in the national capital and to ₹82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.

Thailand Open | Satwik-Chirag’s impressive run ends with semifinal defeat

The Indian pair had participated in Super 1000 events in 2018 ad 2019 but this is the first time it entered the semifinals.