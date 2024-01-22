January 22, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Ram Lalla consecrated at Ayodhya temple; ‘extraordinary moment’ says PM Modi

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place. “Our Ram has come,” Mr. Modi said in his address that followed the consecration, which also marks the inauguration of the temple. It is expected to open on January 23 to the public. The Prime Minister said he could still feel the divine vibrations he experienced during the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.

Zee Entertainment to take legal action against Sony; denies all allegations

The ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) board which meet in Mumbai on January 22 took on record communications received from Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India) (Culver Max) and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (BEPL), “purporting to terminate the Merger Co-operation Agreement (MCA) dated 21st December 2021 and seeking a termination fee of $90 million on account of alleged breaches by ZEEL of the terms of MCA, invoking arbitration and seeking interim reliefs against ZEEL.” However, the company has denied the allegations and has refused to pay any termination fee.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | I cannot go to Sankardeva’s birthplace but others can during law and order crisis: Rahul Gandhi

High drama prevailed in Assam’s Haiboragaon on January 22 after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed by authorities to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua near Nagaon in Assam. Mr. Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, was stopped at Haiboragaon and not allowed to proceed further. The former Congress chief was scheduled to pay obeisance to the local deity before starting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 22.

Ram temple consecration | Police, authorities not bound to act on ‘oral orders’ to ban live telecast, programmes, says Supreme Court order

The Supreme Court on Monday said police and State authorities were not bound to act on any “oral orders” to ban the live telecast of pran pratishta of Lord Ram at Ayodhya and conduct of poojas, archanas and other programmes linked to the event on January 22. “Nobody is bound to act on oral orders. Whatever is permitted in law should be allowed. Nobody can be stopped on the basis of oral orders,” a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta ordered.

Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha events at private places | No police permission required in Tamil Nadu, Madras High Court told

The Madras High Court held a special sitting at around 9:30 am, on January 22 an hour before the beginning of its working hours, and recorded the submission of the Tamil Nadu police that its permission is not required to play bhajans, offer Annadhanam or live stream of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at private temples, mandapams or other such places. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh heard an urgent writ petition in his chambers and recorded the submission of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A. Damodharan that the organisers just need to inform the police about the event so that an adequate force could be deployed for crowd control measures. The police would impose restrictions only in sensitive places to maintain law and order, the judge was told.

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to reaffirm commitment to ‘secular’ credentials of nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon people to reaffirm their commitment to the secular credentials of the nation and its Constitution by declining to be a part of the inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. In his message, released soon after the inauguration of the temple at Ayodhya on January 22, Mr. Vijayan expressed his concern that of late, the line that demarcates religion and State seemed to be getting thinner.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee begins all-faith harmony rally in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 22 began the all-faith harmony rally in Kolkata, aligning with the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The TMC chief, accompanied by religious leaders of various faiths and party leaders, began the ‘Sanghati March’ from Hazra More in Kolkata. Ms. Banerjee began the rally after offering puja and prayers at the iconic Kalighat temple in the city.

Supreme Court notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, MLAs on Thackeray group’s plea against Speaker’s order

The Supreme Court on January 22 agreed to examine a petition filed by Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu against the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s decision to dismiss disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and supporting MLAs, while holding them as the “real” Shiv Sena. A three-judge Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice and listed the case after two weeks.

Supreme Court to decide if Centre encroached into ‘legislative domain’ of Punjab by extending BSF jurisdiction to 50 km

The Supreme Court on January 22 decided to examine if all border States have to be treated alike while demarcating the area of jurisdiction of the Border Security Force, a central unit. The court was hearing a dispute raised by Punjab against the Centre for extending BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km from the Indo-Pakistan border. The top court said it would determine whether the Centre had encroached into the legislative domain of Punjab.

Supreme Court lifts Himachal Pradesh HC’s stay on Gaggal airport expansion project in Kangra district

In a significant development, the Supreme Court stayed a January 9 Himachal Pradesh High Court order that stalled the Gaggal airport expansion project in the state’s Kangra district. A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of the Himachal Pradesh government, Airports Authority of India and the National Highways Authority of India and stayed the operation of the High Court order.

Defamation case | Delhi High Court asks Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat to reply to former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s plea

Delhi High Court on January 22 issued a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on an appeal filed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against his summoning in a criminal defamation complaint. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asked Mr. Shekhawat to file his reply to the petition within two weeks and listed the appeal for further hearing on March 6. The high court also asked the trial court to adjourn the case pending with it to a date later than the one fixed in the High Court.

Ram temple ceremony indicative of growing majoritarianism in India: Pakistan

Pakistan on January 22 said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. The remarks by Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) came after the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday in an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

European Union pushes for Palestinian statehood, rejecting Netanyahu’s insistence

European Union Foreign Ministers argued on January 22 that the creation of a Palestinian state is the only credible way to achieve peace in the Middle East, and they expressed concern about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s clear rejection of the idea. “The declarations of Benjamin Netanyahu are worrying. There will be a need for a Palestinian state with security guarantees for all,” French Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne told reporters in Brussels, where the EU Ministers met to discuss the war in Gaza.

Landslide traps 47 people in southwest China; two killed

At least two people were killed and over 40 others went missing after a landslide struck southwest China’s mountainous Yunnan province on January 22. The disaster struck the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Kremlin says Donetsk attack shows Kyiv’s ‘vicious side’

The Kremlin accused Ukraine on January 22 of using indiscriminate weapons and attacking civilian infrastructure after 27 people were killed in the shelling of a market in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk on January 21. “The Kyiv regime continues showing its vicious side. They are striking civil infrastructure, people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

India’s batting mainstay Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the BCCI said on January 22. The BCCI urged the fans and media to refrain from speculating about the reason for his forced break. The five-match series begins in Hyderabad on January 25.

Paris Olympics 2024 | India placed in tough Pool B in men’s hockey competition

Asian Games champions and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India are place in a tough Pool B in the men’s hockey competition at this year’s Paris Games. Eight-time champions India, who clinched a historic bronze medal in Tokyo after a hiatus of 41 years, have been clubbed with reigning Olympic champions and world no.2 Belgium, mighty Australia, Rio Games gold medallist Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.