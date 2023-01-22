January 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

10 killed in mass shooting at Monterey Park in California’s Los Angeles area

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Sgt. Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Ave in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Mr. Boese said early on Jan. 22. Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting.

Kiren Rijiju shares interview of retired judge who says Supreme Court ‘hijacked’ Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself

In a sign of escalating tension between the Executive and the Judiciary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday claimed that the majority of people have “sane views”, similar to the one expressed by a retired High Court judge, who said the Supreme Court has “hijacked” the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself. Mr. Rijiju took to Twitter to share a video interview of former judge of the Delhi Court, Justice R.S. Sodhi, and called it the “voice of a judge”. In the interview, Justice Sodhi also said the top court cannot frame laws as it does not have the right to do so.

Some people consider BBC above Supreme Court in India: Kiren Rijiju on documentary critical of PM Modi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 22 took on the “malicious campaigns” inside and outside India in connection to the BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that some people “consider the BBC above the Supreme Court of India”. Mr. Rijiju alleged that they “lower” the country’s dignity and image to any extent to “please their moral masters”. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that minorities in the country are moving ahead positively.

Implement law on compensation to accident victims: Delhi High Court to Centre

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to ensure within six months the enforcement of legal provisions pertaining to the grant of compensation to victims of road accidents caused by an uninsured vehicle as well as in cases of hit and run. The Central Government told the court that it has amended the law pertaining to motor vehicles to grant compensation in case of accidents caused by uninsured vehicles but guidelines were yet to be framed. It said now a scheme is in place for granting compensation to road accident victims even if the accident causing vehicle is uninsured and urged the court to give it a breathing time of six months to implement the change throughout the country.

Wrestling Federation of India’s emergency general council meeting called off

Wrestling Federation of India’s has called off its emergency general council meeting that was supposed to take place in Ayodhya today. Only a day before, the Union Sports Ministry had suspended “all ongoing activities with immediate effect”, of the WFI including the Ranking Tournament in Gonda, U.P., in light of allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the sports body’s chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Ministry also suspended WFI’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar “with immediate effect, to ensure proper functioning of WFI.”

After Tripura and Meghalaya, defection hits poll-bound Nagaland

After Tripura and Meghalaya, defection has hit election-bound Nagaland. Former Nagaland Minister Imkong L. Imchen resigned as MLA of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) less than a year after joining it. He has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a minor ally of the NDPP in the Nagaland Government. Mr. Imchen, who has represented the Koridang Assembly constituency since 2003, cited personal reasons in his resignation letter to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretary. The resignation is with effect from the forenoon of January 20.

Indian financial institutions at risk from transition to clean-energy economy, study warns

India’s financial sector is highly exposed to the risks of the economy transitioning from being largely dependent on fossil fuel to clean energy, says a study in the Global Environmental Change journal, published online last week. An analysis of individual loans and bonds found that 60% of lending to the mining sector was for oil and gas extraction, while one-fifth of manufacturing sector debt is for petroleum refining and related industries. Electricity production – by far the largest source of carbon emissions – accounted for 5.2% of outstanding credit, but only 17.5% of this lending is to pure-play renewables. Moreover, there was a shortage of experts in India’s financial institutions who had the expertise to appropriately advise the institutions on such a transition, the authors noted.

Assam CM assures Shah Rukh Khan of security amid on anti-‘Pathaan’ protests

Hours after he feigned ignorance about Shah Rukh Khan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he received a call from the Bollywood actor who expressed concern over a violent protest ahead of the screening of his latest film, Pathaan, at a cinema hall in Guwahati. “Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it’s the duty of the state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet on Sunday.

Russia says West’s deliveries of new weapons to Ukraine will lead to global catastrophe

A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia’s territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma — Russia’s lower house of parliament — warned that the United States and NATO’s support of Ukraine is leading the world to a “terrible war”. “If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons,” Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app.

After India, China gives financing assurances to Sri Lanka for IMF bailout package

China has given debt-ridden Sri Lanka the financing assurances required by the IMF to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout package for the country, days after India strongly backed the island nation’s efforts to secure the loan from the global lender to recover from its worst-ever economic crisis. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that China’s Exim Bank delivered a letter on Saturday granting Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on repayment and agreeing with the International Monetary Fund’s extended fund facility (EFF).

China logs nearly 13,000 COVID-19 deaths in a week

China reported nearly 13,000 COVID-related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health official said the vast majority of the population had already been infected. The death toll came a week after China said nearly 60,000 people had died with Covid in hospitals in just over a month -- but there has been widespread scepticism over official data since Beijing abruptly axed anti-virus controls last month.

India women start favourites against West Indies in T20I tri series

Hoping for its seniors to return to the playing XI, the Indian team will look to continue the winning run, when it takes on the West Indies in the Women’s T20 Tri-Series match on Monday. The Indians, without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the win over hosts South Africa, gave a good account of themselves in their opener. The captain missed the tie against South Africa owing to illness and it remains to be seen if she returns for the match against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against the home side.