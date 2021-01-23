Top news of the day: No date set for next round of talks as farmer-government meeting ends in deadlock; Congress defers decision on electing new president till June, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Farmers’ protests | No date set for next round of talks as farmer-government meeting ends in deadlock

The government’s negotiations with protesting farm unions hit a roadblock as the farmer leaders stuck to their demands for a complete repeal of three farm laws, even as the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the laws on hold for 12-18 months. Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, the 11th round could not even reach a decision on the next date for the meeting as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet again once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal.

Farmers' protests | Tractor rally to go ahead as planned on Republic Day, say union leaders

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said it is for the government to ensure that the rally is peaceful.

Congress Working Committee defers decision to elect new party president until June

The Congress Working Committee also adopted three resolutions, including one demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chats.

CBI books Cambridge Analytica, GSRL for illegal harvesting of data of Indian Facebook users

The FIR names Global Science Research Limited (GSRL), represented by Dr. Aleksandr Kogan, and Cambridge Analytica, represented by Alexander Nix, as accused. It stems from a preliminary enquiry launched by the agency in July 2018, on a complaint from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) following media reports alleging the illegal harvesting of personal data.

Coronavirus | Modi seeks to dispel fears over COVID-19 vaccines

The Prime Minister interacted with health workers in Varanasi.

Centre against giving another chance to UPSC aspirants

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju said he received information late on January 21 about the government’s unwillingness.

‘Offensive’ social media comments against Bihar government officials to invite action

Senior police official writes to Principal Secretaries seeking details of such posts.

Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee resigns

He has been going public with his differences with the Trinamool Congress over past few months.

Joe Biden makes COVID-19 test, quarantine mandatory for people entering U.S.

Announcing the measures, Mr. Biden said it would take months to defeat the pandemic but America would “get through this” if people stood together.

Soaring fuel prices crowd out other spends on credit cards, says SBI Research

Pandemic has altered the spending habits of customers.

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4.