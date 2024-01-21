January 21, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Ayodhya in grip of religious fervour, magical festive atmosphere before ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Invitees to the “Pran Pratishtha” consecration ceremony at the Ram temple started arriving on January 21 in Ayodhya — once a sleepy town now resplendent with new infrastructure and gripped by heightened religious fervour on the eve of a seminal event in India’s political and religious history.

Ram temple consecration | Multi-layer security cover in Ayodhya ahead of ceremony

A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, with 10,000 CCTVs keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue. From Dharampath and Rampath in Ayodhya, which are witnessing a huge influx of devotees, to bylanes of the Hanumangarhi area and Asharfi Bhavan road, policemen can be seen patrolling the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIIMS clarifies that critical clinical services will remain open on January 22

Critical clinical services will remain open on January 22 at Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the premier hospital said on Sunday. The clarification was issued a day after a circular said that AIIMS would observe a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on January 22, in view of the consecration ceremony of the idol at Ayodhya’s Ram temple. The clarification came after a severe public backlash against the decision to close hospital services for a half day. Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, which is also run by the Union government, had also announced a half day closure on January 22.

Ram temple consecration| Bombay HC dismisses plea challenging Maharashtra govt.’s decision to declare public holiday on January 22

The Bombay High Court on January 21 rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by four law students challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare a public holiday on January 22 for the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. The court deemed the petition “politically motivated, frivolous and vexatious”, advising the students to utilise their time more constructively.

Assam Government threatening people not to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 21 alleged that Assam’s BJP-led government has been threatening people against joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and also refusing permissions for programmes along the route. But people are not afraid of the BJP, Mr. Gandhi claimed addressing a while public gathering at Biswanath Chariali, the headquarters of Biswanath district. He also asserted that the party will win by huge margins against the BJP in the coming elections.

Assam CM urges Rahul Gandhi not to visit Assamese icon’s birthplace during Ram temple consecration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 21 said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval age Vaishnav saint revered as an icon in the State. Mr. Sarma said that commandos will be deployed along sensitive routes of minority-dominated areas to be taken by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Rajasthan HC turns down minor rape survivor’s plea to terminate pregnancy

The Rajasthan High Court has declined a plea of a 11-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 31-week pregnancy, saying a fully developed foetus also has the right to life and live a healthy life without any abnormalities. The court observed that any attempt to terminate the pregnancy at this advanced stage is likely to lead to a premature delivery and the same may affect the neurotic development of the unborn child.

Sania Mirza has been divorced for a few months now, reveals father

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza conveyed “best wishes” to her former husband and ex-Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik “for his new journey ahead” a day after he took to social media to share pictures of his wedding with Pakistani actor Sana Javed. In a text message, Ms. Mirza’s father Imran Mirza said that his daughter had always kept her personal life away from the public eye. “However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now,” he said.

Russian private jet carrying six people believed to have crashed in Afghanistan, say officials

A Russian private jet carrying six people is believed to have crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan, authorities said on January 21. The crash happened on Jan. 20 in a mountainous area near Zebak district in Badakhshan Province, regional spokesman Zabihullah Amiri said, adding that a rescue team had been dispatched to the area. Zebak is some 250km northeast of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, a rural, mountainous area, home to only several thousand people.

Imran Khan warns of further instability in Pakistan in absence of fair polls

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has sought a level playing field for his party in the run-up to the February 8 general elections, saying a lack of fairness in conducting polls would lead to further “instability and uncertainty”. The remarks by Mr. Khan, 71, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, came during an informal media interaction at the Adiala Jail on January 20.

North Korea stresses alignment with Russia against U.S.; says Putin could visit at an ‘early date’

North Korea said on January 21 that it has agreed to further strategic and tactical cooperation with Russia to establish a “new multi-polarized international order,” as the two countries work to build a united front in the face of their separate, intensifying tensions with the United States. In describing North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov in Moscow last week, the North’s Foreign Ministry said Putin also reaffirmed his willingness to visit Pyongyang and said that could come at an “early date.”

FPIs turn cautious, pull out ₹13,000 crore from Indian stocks in January

Foreign investors have adopted a cautious approach this month, offloading domestic equities worth ₹13,000 crore in the first three weeks owing to high valuations of Indian stocks and surging U.S. bond yields. In contrast, foreign investors are bullish on the debt market and injected ₹15,647 crore in the debt market during the period under review, data with the depositories showed.

Australian Open 2024 | Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic was at his dominant best in a straight-sets demolition job to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals on January 21, with Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in equally ruthless touch. The Serbian superstar recaptured his top form to surge into the last 16 after dropping sets in his opening two matches while ill, and he stepped up another level against Adrian Mannarino. The French 20th seed, who at 35 is just a year younger than Djokovic, has been enjoying a late career resurgence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.