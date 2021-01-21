Top news of the day: Five killed in fire at Serum Institute plant in Pune; Decision on fate of Rajiv case convicts in 3-4 days, Centre tells Supreme Court, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Covishield manufacturing unit unharmed by blaze.

Government sources confirmed that Mr. Modi in his video conference with Chief Ministers just before the launch of India’s vaccination drive in January had told the group that politicians should not jump the queue for vaccinations as the first round was for frontline workers in the health and law enforcement sectors.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal account for 73% of the total active cases in the country.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Tamil Nadu Governor will decide on release of convicts in 3 or 4 days, Centre tells Supreme Court

The recommendation to remit their life sentences was advised by the Tamil Nadu Cabinet under Article 161 of the Constitution.

Sources said police officers tried to convince the protesting farm unions to hold their tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of the Outer Ring Road, but in vain.

Currently, there are three members in the panel as the fourth, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, has recused himself from the committee.

The panel will ask why Facebook needed to change WhatsApp's privacy policy and how it will impact users, a source said.

The move raises the question whether the Congress is going to project her as the party's CM face ahead of next year’s U.P. Assembly elections.

Doctors said she has tested RT-PCR negative for COVID-19 and her condition is stable now. She could be discharged in 2-3 days, a doctor said.

Madhuswamy loses Law & Minor Irrigation, while M.T.B. Nagaraj gets Excise portfolio.

Coronavirus | India hands over 2 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh

"India had stood by Bangladesh during the (1971) Liberation War, and today, when the pandemic is rattling the world, India again came with gifts of vaccines," Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen said as Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami handed him over the vaccines.

Mr. Fauci, speaking by video-conference to WHO’s executive board, said the U.S. will join the U.N. health agency’s efforts to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to people in need, whether in rich or poor countries. He said the U.S. will also resume full funding and staffing support for WHO.

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 167 points to close at 49,624.76, after hitting the historic 50,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade.

Despite a vast gulf in experience besides the fact that the India team were playing overseas in a venue where the Australians had not been defeated by any team since 1988, the Indian bowlers managed to bowl out the hosts in both innings, and set up a historic win.

T. Natarajan, who was originally picked as a net bowler but became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the tour, landed in Bengaluru on his way to his village in Tamil Nadu's Salem.