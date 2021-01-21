Top news of the day: Five killed in fire at Serum Institute plant in Pune; Decision on fate of Rajiv case convicts in 3-4 days, Centre tells Supreme Court, and more

5 dead after major fire hits Serum Institute of India plant in Pune
Covishield manufacturing unit unharmed by blaze.
Coronavirus | Modi, CMs to take COVID-19 jab in second phase of vaccination
Government sources confirmed that Mr. Modi in his video conference with Chief Ministers just before the launch of India’s vaccination drive in January had told the group that politicians should not jump the queue for vaccinations as the first round was for frontline workers in the health and law enforcement sectors.
Coronavirus | COVID-19 active case load further dips to 1.81% of total cases
Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal account for 73% of the total active cases in the country.
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Tamil Nadu Governor will decide on release of convicts in 3 or 4 days, Centre tells Supreme Court
The recommendation to remit their life sentences was advised by the Tamil Nadu Cabinet under Article 161 of the Constitution.
Farmers’ protest | No headway at police-farmer unions meeting on Republic Day tractor rally
Sources said police officers tried to convince the protesting farm unions to hold their tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of the Outer Ring Road, but in vain.
Farmers’ protest | Supreme Court-appointed panel starts consultation on agri laws
Currently, there are three members in the panel as the fourth, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, has recused himself from the committee.
Parliament panel to question Facebook on WhatsApp's privacy terms
The panel will ask why Facebook needed to change WhatsApp's privacy policy and how it will impact users, a source said.
U.P. Congress calendar featuring Priyanka Gandhi fuels speculation
The move raises the question whether the Congress is going to project her as the party's CM face ahead of next year’s U.P. Assembly elections.
Sasikala diagnosed with SARI, shifted to jail ward in Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital
Doctors said she has tested RT-PCR negative for COVID-19 and her condition is stable now. She could be discharged in 2-3 days, a doctor said.
Dissatisfaction comes to the fore as Yediyurappa allocates portfolios, effects reshuffle
Madhuswamy loses Law & Minor Irrigation, while M.T.B. Nagaraj gets Excise portfolio.
Coronavirus | India hands over 2 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh
"India had stood by Bangladesh during the (1971) Liberation War, and today, when the pandemic is rattling the world, India again came with gifts of vaccines," Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen said as Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami handed him over the vaccines.
Anthony Fauci announces Joe Biden’s support for WHO
Mr. Fauci, speaking by video-conference to WHO’s executive board, said the U.S. will join the U.N. health agency’s efforts to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to people in need, whether in rich or poor countries. He said the U.S. will also resume full funding and staffing support for WHO.
Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking
Equity benchmark Sensex declined 167 points to close at 49,624.76, after hitting the historic 50,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade.
Data | Beginner’s pluck: winning at the Gabba with the least experience
Despite a vast gulf in experience besides the fact that the India team were playing overseas in a venue where the Australians had not been defeated by any team since 1988, the Indian bowlers managed to bowl out the hosts in both innings, and set up a historic win.
Victorious Team India arrives home after series win against Australia
T. Natarajan, who was originally picked as a net bowler but became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the tour, landed in Bengaluru on his way to his village in Tamil Nadu's Salem.