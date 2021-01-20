Top news of the day: Trump leaves White House for the last time as U.S. President; Supreme Court refuses to stop farmers’ rally on Republic Day, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Mr. Trump now heads to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he’ll have a military send off.

The last-minute clemency also include Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser and Ken Kurson, a friend of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Hours after being sworn in as the 46th U.S. president, Joe Biden would sign 15 executive orders – including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, a 100-day mask mandate and reversing the Muslim ban – undoing some of the major policies of his predecessor Donald Trump.

“It is irregular and improper for this court to disable any rally. It is for the police to decide. We will allow you to withdraw. You are the executive of the country. You decide,” Chief Justice Bobde, heading a three-judge Bench, addressed Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Farmers’ protests | Farm unions welcome Supreme Court refusal to stop tractor parade

Police, union leaders discuss proposed parade route.

Chief Justice of India Bobde said it had become “almost a cultural thing” to brand people while lashing out at articles hinting the possibility of “bias” on the part of members of an expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court to intercede between the protesting farmers and the government.

Coronavirus | Over 7 lakh vaccinations done so far

1,12,007 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots across 20 States and UTs on January 20 till 6 p.m.

While it is customary for such a meeting to be held before the session begins for the government to put forward its legislative agenda for the session and discuss with the Opposition the issues to be taken up for debate, this time around it will be held a day after the session commences.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, by a majority of 4:1, rejected the review pleas against the apex court’s September 26, 2018 verdict.

Government has not followed the norms or tripartite consultations, they say.

Analysis | Nandigram poised to influence history again

Mamata Banerjee to contest the seat, directly challenging the incumbent Suvendu Adhikari her protégé-turned-detractor.

The Centre, for the first time, raised the point about the Tamil Nadu Governor’s power to grant remission to Perarivalan under Article 161 of the Constitution in November 2020.

She is due to be released from the Parappanna Agrahara prison on January 27.

A day after India asked it to withdraw changes to its privacy policy, WhatsApp said the proposed change does not expand its ability to share user data with Facebook and that it is open to answering questions on the issue.

Revenue of the States have so badly fallen that as much as 70% of the fiscal deficit is contributed by revenue deficit, which normally used to be only around 15%, the study said.

The first two Tests will be held in Chennai, beginning on February 5, while the next two will be played at the renovated stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.