News

Top news of the day: Trump leaves White House for the last time as U.S. President; Supreme Court refuses to stop farmers’ rally on Republic Day, and more

The Marine One carrying President Donald Trump and Melania Trump departs the White House in Washington D.C. ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump leaves White House, for the last time as President

Mr. Trump now heads to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he’ll have a military send off.

Trump pardons Steve Bannon, 147 others

The last-minute clemency also include Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser and Ken Kurson, a friend of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Biden to sign 15 executive orders on day one as President

Hours after being sworn in as the 46th U.S. president, Joe Biden would sign 15 executive orders – including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, a 100-day mask mandate and reversing the Muslim ban – undoing some of the major policies of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Farmers’ protests | Supreme Court won’t disallow any farmers’ rally on Republic Day

“It is irregular and improper for this court to disable any rally. It is for the police to decide. We will allow you to withdraw. You are the executive of the country. You decide,” Chief Justice Bobde, heading a three-judge Bench, addressed Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Farmers’ protests | Farm unions welcome Supreme Court refusal to stop tractor parade

Police, union leaders discuss proposed parade route.

Farmers’ protests | Why cast aspersions on court and brand people, asks CJI

Chief Justice of India Bobde said it had become “almost a cultural thing” to brand people while lashing out at articles hinting the possibility of “bias” on the part of members of an expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court to intercede between the protesting farmers and the government.

Coronavirus | Over 7 lakh vaccinations done so far

1,12,007 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots across 20 States and UTs on January 20 till 6 p.m.

PM to chair floor leaders’ meeting on January 30

While it is customary for such a meeting to be held before the session begins for the government to put forward its legislative agenda for the session and discuss with the Opposition the issues to be taken up for debate, this time around it will be held a day after the session commences.

Supreme Court rejects pleas seeking review of 2018 Aadhaar verdict

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, by a majority of 4:1, rejected the review pleas against the apex court’s September 26, 2018 verdict.

Joint platform of trade unions to write to ILO over labour codes

Government has not followed the norms or tripartite consultations, they say.

Analysis | Nandigram poised to influence history again

Mamata Banerjee to contest the seat, directly challenging the incumbent Suvendu Adhikari her protégé-turned-detractor.

Delay in Perarivalan case ‘extraordinary’, says Supreme Court

The Centre, for the first time, raised the point about the Tamil Nadu Governor’s power to grant remission to Perarivalan under Article 161 of the Constitution in November 2020.

Sasikala hospitalised after complaints of fever and breathlessness

She is due to be released from the Parappanna Agrahara prison on January 27.

Working on addressing misinformation on user policy update, available to answer any question: WhatsApp

A day after India asked it to withdraw changes to its privacy policy, WhatsApp said the proposed change does not expand its ability to share user data with Facebook and that it is open to answering questions on the issue.

States fiscal deficit seen spiking to historic high of 4.7%: CRISIL study

Revenue of the States have so badly fallen that as much as 70% of the fiscal deficit is contributed by revenue deficit, which normally used to be only around 15%, the study said.

BCCI likely to allow 50% crowd attendance for England Tests

The first two Tests will be held in Chennai, beginning on February 5, while the next two will be played at the renovated stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Right to Privacy
Facebook
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Republic Day
Agriculture
Aadhaar and cash transfers
US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 7:38:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-january-20-2021-trump-leaves-white-house-for-the-last-time-as-us-president-supreme-court-refuses-to-stop-farmers-rally-on-republic-day-and-more/article33618768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY