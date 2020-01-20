Top news of the day: J.P. Nadda elected unopposed as BJP president, A.P. Cabinet clears proposal for three capitals, and more

Former Union Minister J.P. Nadda (59) was on Monday elected unopposed as the new national president of the BJP, with no other leader having filed papers to force an election.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has cleared the decks for the development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capital cities respectively at its meeting held before the special Assembly session began on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea of Nirbhaya gang rape convict Pawan Kumar Gupta against the Delhi High Court's rejection of his claim that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime in 2012.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat on Monday said it was very difficult to predict if a scenario of a war with Pakistan would emerge or not but all the defence services were prepared to take on any challenge.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Monday that he was not satisfied with the explanation given by the Chief Secretary on the Left government moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship law without informing him.

Brajesh Thakur and 18 others were on Monday convicted by a Delhi court for sexual and physical assault of girl inmates of a Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar. Arguments on the quantum of sentence will be heard on January 28.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde on Monday orally made it clear that if the Supreme Court had found it unnecessary to stay the electoral bonds scheme (EBS), it may not stay the scheme even now.

Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed 200 of them during a “Pariksha Pe Charcha” and said his conversations with them will be “hashtag without filter“.

NRI businessman C.C. Thampi has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a London property that was earlier bought by defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, said a senior official on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the government’s response on a petition challenging the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act of 2019, saying the law concentrated police powers in one centralised agency which would act on the “whims and fancies” of the Central government.

Iran said Monday it will consider withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if a dispute over its atomic programme goes before the UN Security Council.

