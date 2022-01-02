Top news of the day: Collection of details to update NPR put off till September; Government panel says ₹8 lakh criterion to determine EWS reasonable, and more

Collection of details to update National Population Register put off till September
The first phase of Census 2021 — the Houselisting and Housing Census along with updating the NPR — was scheduled to be held from April-September, 2020 but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second and main phase of the decennial exercise — the population enumeration — was to be concluded by March 5, 2021.
₹8 lakh criterion to determine EWS is reasonable: Government panel’s report in Supreme Court
It says the income criterion for EWS is ‘more stringent’ than the one for the OBC creamy layer.
Pegasus | Supreme Court panel reaches out to victims of snooping
Citizens can write in if they suspect surveillance via their devices.
Centre’s refusal to renew FCRA registration will hit humanitarian work in 16 States: Oxfam India
Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar said in a statement: “Oxfam India will reach out to the MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs] and will urge them to lift the funding restrictions to ensure vulnerable communities keep receiving the support they need at this critical time of pandemic.”
PM Modi says youth should choose their role models carefully
Addressing a massive rally in Meerut after laying the foundation stone of a sports university, named after hockey wizard Major Dhyanchand, Mr. Modi said the BJP Government had given impetus to ‘real’ games.
Bulli Bai app | IT Minister says user blocked
Following the outrage over photos of hundreds of Muslim women being uploaded on an app ‘Bulli Bai’ hosted on GitHub, IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 2 said the user had been blocked and that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) and police are working together for further action.
Parliamentary panel that will examine bill to raise legal age of marriage has only one woman member
According to the members list of the parliamentary standing committee, led by senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, available on the Rajya Sabha website, Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev is the only woman among the 31 members.
SIT constituted to probe Haridwar hate speech conclave
“We have constituted an SIT. It will carry out a probe. If solid evidence against those involved is found, appropriate action will be taken,” Garhwal DIG K.S. Nagnyal said.
Take measures to avoid mixing-up of COVID-19 vaccines: Health Minister to States
The vaccine option for those in the 15-18 age group would only be Covaxin.
France sixth country with more than 10 million COVID-19 infections
France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on January 2.
Fire ravages South Africa’s Parliament building in Cape Town
The fire started on the third floor of a building that houses offices and spread to the National Assembly building, where South Africa’s Parliament sits.
ATF price hiked by 2.75%, commercial LPG cut by ₹102.5
However the price of LPG used in domestic kitchens remains unchanged at ₹899.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
Messi, 3 other PSG players test positive for COVID-19
Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is among four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on January 3.