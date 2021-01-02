Top news of the day: Five Indian cricketers in isolation after possible breach of COVID-19 protocol; Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

While BCCI brass had initially ruled out any investigation on its part, Cricket Australia’s late statement said a joint probe is on.

The BCCI chief was rushed to Woodlands Hospital after he fell ill during a workout session in the gym at his residence in Kolkata.

Harsh Vardhan said details are being finalised on how the remaining 27 crore priority beneficiaries will be vaccinated by July.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that flights from India to U.K. will resume from January 6, while services from that country to India would resume from January 8.

Other farmers will hold parallel parades on Republic Day in State capitals and district headquarters.

Farmers' protest | Farmer ends life at Ghazipur border

In a note written in Gurumukhi, Kashmira Singh has held the government responsible for the current state of farmers as it had not been listening to their demands.

The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2021, which became a law on January 1 after Congress overrode Donald Trump’s veto, included a resolution urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression towards India along the LAC.

However, the Counter-Terrorism Department did not reveal the place of his arrest.

The Prime Minister said local products will have global reach with the help of new management concepts and technology.

The Ministry published the drafts on December 31, 2020, inviting comments from stakeholders for 30 days.

Exports in December 2019 was $27.11 billion, while imports stood at $39.5 billion. In November 2020, the exports were down by 8.74%

The left-arm pacer features in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.