Top news of the day: Five Indian cricketers in isolation after possible breach of COVID-19 protocol; Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty, and more

Five Indian players in isolation; investigation into possible breach of COVID-19 protocol: Cricket Australia
While BCCI brass had initially ruled out any investigation on its part, Cricket Australia’s late statement said a joint probe is on.
Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest, undergoes angioplasty
The BCCI chief was rushed to Woodlands Hospital after he fell ill during a workout session in the gym at his residence in Kolkata.
Coronavirus | Free vaccination for 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase, says Health Minister
Harsh Vardhan said details are being finalised on how the remaining 27 crore priority beneficiaries will be vaccinated by July.
Coronavirus | All passengers from U.K. to be tested on arrival between January 8 and 30: Health Ministry
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that flights from India to U.K. will resume from January 6, while services from that country to India would resume from January 8.
Farmers' protest | We will hold parallel tractor parade on Republic Day: farmer unions
Other farmers will hold parallel parades on Republic Day in State capitals and district headquarters.
Farmers' protest | Farmer ends life at Ghazipur border
In a note written in Gurumukhi, Kashmira Singh has held the government responsible for the current state of farmers as it had not been listening to their demands.
U.S. Congress provision condemning China’s military aggression towards India becomes law
The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2021, which became a law on January 1 after Congress overrode Donald Trump’s veto, included a resolution urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression towards India along the LAC.
Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan: Official
However, the Counter-Terrorism Department did not reveal the place of his arrest.
IIMs can build on COVID-19 innovations and help turn start-ups of today into MNCs of tomorrow: Modi
The Prime Minister said local products will have global reach with the help of new management concepts and technology.
Labour Ministry seeks comments on draft model standing orders for service, manufacturing
The Ministry published the drafts on December 31, 2020, inviting comments from stakeholders for 30 days.
Exports slip 0.8% in December; trade deficit widens to $15.71 billion
Exports in December 2019 was $27.11 billion, while imports stood at $39.5 billion. In November 2020, the exports were down by 8.74%
Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad for first time
The left-arm pacer features in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.