News

Top news of the day: Five Indian cricketers in isolation after possible breach of COVID-19 protocol; Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty, and more

A fan, identified as Navaldeep Singh, tweeted pictures and videos of cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Shubman Gill having a meal at a restaurant. Photo: Twitter/@NavalGeekSingh  

Five Indian players in isolation; investigation into possible breach of COVID-19 protocol: Cricket Australia

While BCCI brass had initially ruled out any investigation on its part, Cricket Australia’s late statement said a joint probe is on.

Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest, undergoes angioplasty

The BCCI chief was rushed to Woodlands Hospital after he fell ill during a workout session in the gym at his residence in Kolkata.

Coronavirus | Free vaccination for 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase, says Health Minister

Harsh Vardhan said details are being finalised on how the remaining 27 crore priority beneficiaries will be vaccinated by July.

Coronavirus | All passengers from U.K. to be tested on arrival between January 8 and 30: Health Ministry

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that flights from India to U.K. will resume from January 6, while services from that country to India would resume from January 8.

Farmers' protest | We will hold parallel tractor parade on Republic Day: farmer unions

Other farmers will hold parallel parades on Republic Day in State capitals and district headquarters.

Farmers' protest | Farmer ends life at Ghazipur border

In a note written in Gurumukhi, Kashmira Singh has held the government responsible for the current state of farmers as it had not been listening to their demands.

U.S. Congress provision condemning China’s military aggression towards India becomes law

The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2021, which became a law on January 1 after Congress overrode Donald Trump’s veto, included a resolution urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression towards India along the LAC.

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan: Official

However, the Counter-Terrorism Department did not reveal the place of his arrest.

IIMs can build on COVID-19 innovations and help turn start-ups of today into MNCs of tomorrow: Modi

The Prime Minister said local products will have global reach with the help of new management concepts and technology.

Labour Ministry seeks comments on draft model standing orders for service, manufacturing

The Ministry published the drafts on December 31, 2020, inviting comments from stakeholders for 30 days.

Exports slip 0.8% in December; trade deficit widens to $15.71 billion

Exports in December 2019 was $27.11 billion, while imports stood at $39.5 billion. In November 2020, the exports were down by 8.74%

Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad for first time

The left-arm pacer features in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Related Topics
Agriculture
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 6:54:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-january-2-2021-five-indian-cricketers-in-isolation-after-possible-breach-of-covid-19-protocol-sourav-ganguly-undergoes-angioplasty-and-more/article33480756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY