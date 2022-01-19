Top news of the day: Supreme Court to marshal ex gratia payment to families that lost lives to COVID-19; no Republic Day chief guest this year too, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Bench summons Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar over non-payment of compensation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a meeting with five Central Asian leaders virtually next week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday, formally indicating that they will not travel to Delhi, as planned, as chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations.

U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP

Ms. Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, son of Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son from his first marriage.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022 | Amit Palekar is AAP’s CM face

The announcement is in keeping with the AAP’s November 2021 promise that its Chief Ministerial face would be from the Bhandari community, which forms the largest electoral bloc in the coastal State (comprising more than 30%) and whose members fall under the other backward classes (OBC) category. The AAP had also said that its party’s Deputy Chief Minister would be from the Catholic Christian community.

The incident occurred on January 7, when IndiGo flights 6E 455 departing for Kolkata and 6E 246 for Bhubaneswar were given permission to depart at the same time.

ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission helicopter in 5.5 tonne category in extensive use by the Indian armed forces.

It was set up in 1993 under the NCSK Act 1993 for a period of three years.

India’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti told the International Counter Terrorism Conference 2022 organised by the Global Counter Terrorism Council that linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime must be fully recognised and addressed vigorously.

The amendment, proposed by right-wing group Les Republicains and opposed by the French government, was adopted with 160 votes in favour, and 143 against.

Prosecutors previously demanded a life sentence for Aris Sumarsono, 58, whose real name is Arif Sunarso but is better known as Zulkarnaen, for his role in the October 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists including 88 Australians and seven Americans.

Jio now leads the fixed-line broadband segment with 4.34 million customers.

The tennis star says her body is “wearing down”.

AFC Asian Cup | Two members of Indian team test COVID-19 positive on eve of tournament

Hosts India open their campaign in the continental showpiece against Iran at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.