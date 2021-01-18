Top news of the day: Centre and Delhi police should decide on allowing tractor rally on Republic Day, says SC; Mamata announces she will fight Bengal polls from Nandigram, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would contest the 2021 Assembly polls from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

The Supreme Court on January 18 said that the Centre and the Delhi Police should take a call on whether or not protesting farmers could hold tractor or vehicle marches on Republic Day in the national capital. The government could not ask the court to decide on issues concerning law and order.

The United Kingdom government has told the Indian side that businessman Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited until a confidential “legal issue” concerning him is resolved, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday.

Those with any history of allergies, fever and bleeding disorder, on blood thinners and are immunity compromised or on medication have been told by COVAXIN manufacturer Bharat Biotech not to take the vaccine.

The joint platform of protesting farmer unions, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has disassociated itself from the political outreach of one of its key members, Haryana leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni. However, Mr. Chaduni will continue to be part of the delegation of unions negotiating with the Centre for now.

A 46-year-old ward boy employed in a district hospital in Moradabad died a day after receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 but officials said the death was not linked to the vaccine.

“If you feel WhatsApp is likely to compromise with your data, leave WhatsApp”, the Delhi High Court commented on Monday while hearing a petition challenging the messaging apps’ new privacy policy.

Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur produced another inspirational effort in adverse circumstances but India were set a challenging target of 328 by Australia as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy headed towards an exhilarating finale in the fourth Test in Brisbane.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee will start meeting farmers groups from Thursday, according to one of its members.

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” on distributing COVID-19 vaccines, urging countries and manufacturers to share doses more fairly around the world.

With 11,452 deaths in 2020, Maharashtra figured among top three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents in the country, state Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.