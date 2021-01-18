Top news of the day: Centre and Delhi police should decide on allowing tractor rally on Republic Day, says SC; Mamata announces she will fight Bengal polls from Nandigram, and more

Mamata announces she will fight Bengal polls from Nandigram
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would contest the 2021 Assembly polls from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.
Farmers’ protest: Centre, Delhi police should decide on allowing tractor rally on Republic Day, says SC
The Supreme Court on January 18 said that the Centre and the Delhi Police should take a call on whether or not protesting farmers could hold tractor or vehicle marches on Republic Day in the national capital. The government could not ask the court to decide on issues concerning law and order.
U.K. has said it cannot extradite Vijay Mallya, Centre informs Supreme Court
The United Kingdom government has told the Indian side that businessman Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited until a confidential “legal issue” concerning him is resolved, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday.
Bharat Biotech clarifies on COVAXIN usage
Those with any history of allergies, fever and bleeding disorder, on blood thinners and are immunity compromised or on medication have been told by COVAXIN manufacturer Bharat Biotech not to take the vaccine.
Farmers’ protest | Joint platform distances itself from political outreach of member
The joint platform of protesting farmer unions, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has disassociated itself from the political outreach of one of its key members, Haryana leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni. However, Mr. Chaduni will continue to be part of the delegation of unions negotiating with the Centre for now.
Moradabad hospital ward boy dies after COVID-19 vaccination, officials say death due to heart disease not vaccine
A 46-year-old ward boy employed in a district hospital in Moradabad died a day after receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 but officials said the death was not linked to the vaccine.
Don’t use WhatsApp if you don’t like it: Delhi HC
“If you feel WhatsApp is likely to compromise with your data, leave WhatsApp”, the Delhi High Court commented on Monday while hearing a petition challenging the messaging apps’ new privacy policy.
Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 4 | Siraj, Shardul keep India in hunt but Australia sets 328-run target for visitors
Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur produced another inspirational effort in adverse circumstances but India were set a challenging target of 328 by Australia as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy headed towards an exhilarating finale in the fourth Test in Brisbane.
Also read: Australia vs India | Cracks on Brisbane strip will play on batsman's mind, feels Siraj | Australia vs India | It will be about bowling in good areas on day five, being patient: Smith
SC committee to meet farmers’ groups from Jan. 21
The Supreme Court-appointed committee will start meeting farmers groups from Thursday, according to one of its members.
Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of ‘catastrophic moral failure’, says WHO chief
The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” on distributing COVID-19 vaccines, urging countries and manufacturers to share doses more fairly around the world.
Maharashtra among 3 states with highest deaths in road accidents: Transport Minister
With 11,452 deaths in 2020, Maharashtra figured among top three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents in the country, state Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.