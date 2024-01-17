January 17, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Pakistan recalls ambassador to Iran over air strike, bars Iranian envoy from returning to post

Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Tehran on January 17, a day after Iran launched airstrikes on Pakistan that it claimed targeted bases for a militant Sunni separatist group. Islamabad angrily denounced the attack as a “blatant violation” of its airspace and said it killed two children. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that Islamabad is recalling the country’s ambassador to Iran over the previous day’s strikes. Six bomb-carrying drones and rockets struck homes that the militants claim housed children and wives of their fighters. Jaish al-Adl said the attack killed two children and wounded two women and a teenage girl.

Stock markets in free-fall: Sensex tanks 1,628 points on sharp losses in banking, oil shares

Benchmark Sensex nosedived 1,628 points or 2.23% on January 17, marking its biggest single-day slide in more than one-and-a-half years following an intense sell-off in banking, metal and oil shares triggered by weak global trends. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,628.01 points or 2.23% to settle at 71,500.76 with 24 of its constituents ending in the red. During the day, it plummeted 1,699.47 points or 2.32% to a low of 71,429.30. The Nifty tanked 460.35 points or 2.09% to settle at 21,571.95, falling for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, the Rupee slipped one paisa to settle at 83.13 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on January 17 amid massive selling in domestic equity markets and a strong greenback overseas.

PM Modi says Centre has brought in ease of business in ports, shipping and inland water transport sectors

Three infrastructure projects totaling ₹4,000 crore in Kochi — a new dry dock and an International Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Shipyard Ltd and an LPG import terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen near Kochi — are in line with the vision to transform India’s ports, shipping and inland water transport sectors by boosting capacity-building and self-sufficiency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 17 after inaugurating the projects. The Centre has been ushering in reforms to bring about ease of business in these areas, he added.

Supreme Court asks why look ‘negatively’ at action taken by police and authorities against hate speech

The Supreme Court on January 17 asked petitioners why they look so “negatively” at action taken by police and local authorities to stop hate speech from “happening again and again and again”. Appearing before a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Shaheen Abdulla, said the top court’s directions had not arrested hate speech. Communal vitriol, he said, continued to be voiced with impunity. Police authorities, in many cases, were mute spectators. Mr. Sibal said the Supreme Court should intervene.

Supreme Court likely to hear Thackeray camp’s plea against Maharashtra Speaker’s order on January 22

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on January 17 indicated that an appeal filed by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction against the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s decision to dismiss disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and support the MLAs, while holding them as the “real” Shiv Sena, may be listed before a Bench on January 22. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the appellant, made an oral mentioning about the case to the CJI.

Critical vulnerability exposing personal data of VVIPs, company directors fixed by CERT-IN months after alert

A critical vulnerability that exposed the personal details of VVIPs, including top industrialists, celebrities and sports personalities in the country, has been fixed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs months after a cyber security expert flagged the issue. Sai Krishna Kothapalli, founder & CEO of Hackrew Infosec, who came across the vulnerability by chance and flagged it to Computer Emergency Response Team, India (CERT-IN) on January 16, 2023, confirmed that the problem appeared to have been resolved after 10 months on December 20, 2023. However, suspecting theft or abuse of the sensitive data, he has called for an investigation.

PM Modi did nothing for nine years to solve Naga political issue: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 17 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of doing nothing to bring about a solution to the Naga political issue for nine years after the Framework Agreement was signed in 2015. Addressing a public rally during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by him at Nagaland’s Mokokchung town, Mr. Gandhi said a solution to the problem cannot be brought without having the trust of the Naga people, and without a discussion with them.

Akhilesh Yadav ‘unlikely’ to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 17 said he is “unlikely” to join Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. When asked about this at a press conference at the party office, Mr. Yadav said, “Neither the Congress nor the BJP invites us to their programmes.”

X account of Hindutva Watch organisation withheld in India

The X account of Hindutva Watch, a group that records and researches hate crimes against India’s religious minorities and marginalised communities, was withheld in the country in response to a legal demand. Their handle, @‌HindutvaWatchIn, resulted in a blank page with a notice confirming the action. The platform compiles news reports that record persecution targeting India’s Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and tribal people. It also keeps track of lynching incidents across the country.

ED questions former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda in money laundering case

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was on January 17 questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in land acquisition at Manesar during 2004-07, official sources said. The agency recorded the statement of the 76-year-old Mr. Hooda under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

Study permits for Indian students in Canada dropped due to dispute: Immigration Minister

The number of study permits Canada issued to Indian students fell sharply late last year after India ejected Canadian diplomats who would process the permits and fewer Indian students applied due to a diplomatic dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, a top Canadian official told Reuters. Immigration Minister Marc Miller added that he believes the number of study permits to Indians is unlikely to rebound soon.

U.S., South Korea, Japan conduct naval drills as tensions deepen with North Korea

“The United States, South Korea and Japan conducted combined naval exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in their latest show of strength against nuclear-armed North Korea,” South Korea’s military said on January 17, as the three countries’ senior diplomats were to meet in Seoul to discuss the deepening standoff with Pyongyang. The training in waters off South Korea’s Jeju island came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues a provocative run in weapons testing and threats that has raised regional tensions to their highest point in years.

At Davos, Blinken calls pathway to Palestinian state necessity for Israeli security

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the need for a “pathway to a Palestinian state” on January 17 at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, saying that Israel would not “get genuine security absent that.” If Israel can be brought into the fold of the Middle East, Mr. Blinken said, the region would be coming together to isolate Iran, which he called “the biggest concern in terms of security,” as well as its proxies, which include Yemen’s Houthi rebels who have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Praggnanandhaa stuns world champion Liren; surpasses Viswanathan Anand as No. 1 Indian chess player

Teenaged Indian chess superstar R. Praggnanandhaa defeated world champion Ding Liren of China in the fourth round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, a win which also helped him surpass the legendary Viswanathan Anand as the top-rated Indian player. After the victory late on January 16 night, the 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa has 2748.3 points as against 2748 of five-time world champion Anand in the FIDE live ratings. The world chess body publishes the ratings at the start of each month.