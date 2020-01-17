Top news of the day: Delhi court issues fresh death warrants against Nirbhaya case convicts, Punjab Assembly resolution against CAA, and more

A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. They will be hanged on February 1 at 6 a.m. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora was hearing a plea by Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts, seeking a postponement of the date of his execution scheduled for January 22.

The BJP on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8.

The Punjab Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution, urging the Union government to repeal the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and terming the ideology behind the amended Act as “'inherently discriminatory”'.

India's largest information technology (IT) exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a marginal 0.2% increase in its third quarter net profits to ₹8,118 crore due to lower other income. BSFI and retail segments were challenging during the seasonally weak quarter, impacting the results.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the CBI on expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s appeal challenging his conviction and life term in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Mumbai recorded its coldest night of the season on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday at 11.4 degrees Celsius, which was also the coldest January night since 2013.

Writing the kind of lines no one else would even have imagined is a dream for anyone who has picked up the pen. Big Brother, written and directed by Siddique, is filled with such lines, placed in situations in which one would never imagine them.

Women’s rights groups and feminists have reiterated their opposition to death penalty, asserting that it is not a deterrent against crimes.

India made a couple of changes, bringing in Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini for Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur respectively. Pant suffered a concussion and was already ruled out of the match. KL Rahul will keep wicket.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has submitted a letter of resignation and President Volodymur Zelenskiy will consider it, the presidential office said on Friday.