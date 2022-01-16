Top news of the day: Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after losing court battle against deportation; 70% Indian adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia having lost a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and with his dream of clinching a record 21st Grand Slam in tatters.

A commemorative postage stamp on indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin was released to mark one year of the inoculation drive.

World Bank’s Global Education Director Jaime Saavedra, whose team has been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the education sector, says there is no evidence that reopening schools has caused a surge in coronavirus cases and that schools are not a “safe place”.

Multiple apex court verdicts stress the harm to social harmony from such utterances.

It is alleged that E.S. Ranganathan allowed some discount to the buyers of petrochemical products in lieu of illegal gratification.

The accused has been identified as Aladu aka Matahur, a resident of Malda in West Bengal. He was wanted in connection with a case registered by the NIA in October 2019.

While the BJP hopes to score a hat-trick, the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress feel that luck will smile on them in the upcoming elections.

Manohar Singh, who was eyeing a Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana seat, said he will contest as an independent from the constituency after the ruling party fielded its incumbent legislator.

WHO flags hoarding/stockpiling in rich countries, and a lack of sharing of licenses, technology and know-how by pharmaceutical companies.

The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption began to recede, but the massive ash cloud covering the tiny island nation of Tonga prevented surveillance flights from New Zealand to assess the extent of damage.

This is the second increase in rates this month.

The Ashes, 5th Test | England collapse hands Australia dominant 4-0 series win

England, set a target of 271 for victory, crashed to 124 all in the last session on the third day at Hobart, losing 10 wickets for 56 after Zak Crawley (36) and Rory Burns (26) combined in a 68-run opening stand.