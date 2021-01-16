News

Top news of the day: Covaxin recipients asked to sign consent form on ‘clinical trial mode’; Modi says COVID-19 vaccines safe and not to believe rumours, and more

Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to officials is the first Indian vaccinated against COVID-19, looks on as Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a vial of Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on January 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Coronavirus | Covaxin recipients asked to sign consent form on ‘clinical trial mode’

The screening and consent form adds that compensation for serious adverse events will be paid by the company if it is proven to be causally related to the vaccine.

Coronavirus | First Indian to get COVID-19 jab says he volunteered as colleagues were scared

Manish Kumar was inoculated during the launch of the nationwide vaccination programme at AIIMS in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Coronavirus | COVID-19 vaccines safe, don’t believe rumours: Modi

Prime Minister launches world’s biggest vaccination drive.

Coronavirus | 116 people infected with U.K. variant of COVID-19 in India

All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective State governments, the Ministry had said.

Farmers’ protest | Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti wants panel on agriculture laws reconstituted with new members

The Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti said the principle of natural justice is going to be violated as those appointed to the four-member committee “have already supported these laws”. It is one of the farmer unions spearheading the agitation at various border points of Delhi.

India-Nepal ties offer limitless potential: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister met visiting Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in New Delhi.

U.S. retains terrorist designation of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba

The United States has reviewed and maintained the terrorist designations of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Lashkar-i-Jhangvi (LJ), along with ISIL Sinai Peninsula (ISIL-SP) and several other organisations.

Sri Lanka’s Tamil parties seek international mechanism to probe ‘war crimes’

In a joint letter — dated January 15, 2021 — addressed to members of the UN Human Rights Council they observed, “Leaders across the political spectrum in Sri Lanka including from both the major political parties have categorically and without exception stated that they will protect the Sri Lankan armed forces from prosecutions. It is now time for Member States to acknowledge that there is no scope for a domestic process that can genuinely deal with accountability in Sri Lanka.”

Damaged roads, power blackouts hamper rescue efforts at Indonesian quake site

Operations were focused on about eight locations in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju, where people were still believed trapped following the January 15 magnitude 6.2 quake, said Saidar Rahmanjaya, who heads the local search and rescue agency.

Traders body moves Supreme Court over WhatsApp's new privacy policy

Confederation of All India Traders issued a statement claiming that the new WhatsApp privacy policy encroaches upon various fundamental rights of the citizens.

WhatsApp delays new privacy policy by three months amid severe criticism

The policy change was originally scheduled to come into effect on February 8, the Facebook-owned company said.

Aus vs Ind | Indian fan complains of racism at Sydney Cricket Ground during third Test

The incident took place after Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was allegedly racially abused by spectators on the third and fourth day of the drawn Test at SCG.

