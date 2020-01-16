Top news of the day: J&K Police says major terror attack averted ahead of R-Day, pact signed for displaced Bru tribals to permanently settle in Tripura, and more

Police on January 16 said it averted a major attack ahead of Republic Day by busting a module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit in Srinagar and arrested five of its operatives.

More than 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram, who have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997, will permanently settle in Tripura and an agreement was signed in this effect on Thursday.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Arun Mishra, on Thursday, dismissed petitions filed by telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, for a review of its October 2019 judgment upholding the recovery of past dues amounting to ₹1.47 lakh crore from them.

Welcoming a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat on Thursday said they should give up weapons and come to the political mainstream.

In a world that is seeking to break free from mindless hate, violence, conflict and terrorism, the Indian way of life offers a ray of hope, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The exercise of granting citizenship to illegal migrants on the basis of their religion has already started under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019. The Supreme Court has to intervene and immediately stay the implementation of the Act before it is too late, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) party urged the court on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General Police Dilbagh Singh has said that the security agencies would probe the role of arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh in the Parliament attack case.

At least 15 passengers were injured as five coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed and three more were displaced after colliding with a goods train amid heavy fog near Cuttack in Odisha on January, railway officials said.

The rise in sea level due to global warming will impact more people in Asian countries than any other region, Moody’s said in a report on the consequences of this inevitability and credit risk to such sovereign nations.

The unfortunate situation between India and Pakistan had impacted Afghanistan “tremendously”, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Thursday. “We are the best of friends with India,” Mr. Karzai said adding, “but how do we convey to Pakistan that we can be the best of brothers at the same time.”

Income Tax officials are conducting a search-and-seizure operation at the residence of actor Rashmika Mandanna in Virajpet, Kodagu district.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Thursday dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year.