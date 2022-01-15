Top news of the day: Poll panel extends ban on public rallies and roadshows till January 22; BJP fields Adityanath from Gorakhpur, and more

Election Commission extends ban on rallies, roadshows till January 22
Go ahead for indoor meetings of up to 300 people.
BJP names 107 candidates, fields Adityanath from Gorakhpur
With the declaration of Yogi Adityanath’s seat as Gorakhpur, all speculation that he might contest from Ayodhya has also been put to rest.
Won't let any attempt to change status quo along India's border to succeed, says Gen. Naravane
In an address at the Army Day Parade, the Army Chief said 2021 was extremely challenging for the Army and cited the developments on the northern borders with China.
PM Modi calls for innovating for India, from India
"Our startups are changing the rules of the game. I believe that startups are going to be the backbone of New India," he said interacting with youngsters from the world of startups. "Let us innovate for India, innovate from India." India, he said, has over 60,000 startups with 42 unicorns.
ED attaches assets of journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of sending sensitive information to Chinese
The ED probe purportedly revealed that Mr. Sharma had “supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration, thereby compromising the security and national interests of the country”.
Since Jana Sangh days, a lot of canards and misconceptions were spread about our ideology, our leaders: Bhupender Yadav
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and economist Ila Patnaik discuss their book The Rise of the BJP.
Republic Day celebrations to begin from Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23
This is in line with the Narendra Modi government's focus on commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture, they said, noting it had earlier started celebrating Bose's birth anniversary as "Parakram Divas".
Assets worth ₹410 crore attached in bank fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹410 crore in connection with a case involving the promoters of Omkar Group, who had allegedly taken loans from Yes Bank to construct buildings under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Mumbai’s Wadala and diverted the funds.
Seems Delhi has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections: Satyendar Jain
The Delhi Health Minister said Delhi is expected to record around 20,000 cases on January 15, less than the previous day’s figure of 24,383. On January 13, there were 28,867 cases recorded in Delhi, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
India’s trade with China crosses $125 billion, imports near $100 billion
Data show continued demand for a range of Chinese goods, particularly machinery.
Volcano erupts in Pacific, islanders rush to escape waves
An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.
Minimum 6 airbags to be made mandatory in vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers from October
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.
Shubman Gill likely to be middle-order enforcer, Vihari and Iyer to fight for other slot
Pujara and Rahane's exit from the national side is almost certain.
Explained | How does Djokovic plan to fight deportation in court?
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s intervention on January 14 to cancel the visa a second time for what Djokovic’s lawyers describe as “radically different” reasons pits Djokovic against Australian politics and the law.
ISL | COVID-19-hit ATK Mohun Bagan's match against Bengaluru FC too postponed
As many as four ATKMB players in the bio-secure bubble in Goa are reported to be positive.