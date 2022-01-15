Top news of the day: Poll panel extends ban on public rallies and roadshows till January 22; BJP fields Adityanath from Gorakhpur, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Go ahead for indoor meetings of up to 300 people.

With the declaration of Yogi Adityanath’s seat as Gorakhpur, all speculation that he might contest from Ayodhya has also been put to rest.

In an address at the Army Day Parade, the Army Chief said 2021 was extremely challenging for the Army and cited the developments on the northern borders with China.

"Our startups are changing the rules of the game. I believe that startups are going to be the backbone of New India," he said interacting with youngsters from the world of startups. "Let us innovate for India, innovate from India." India, he said, has over 60,000 startups with 42 unicorns.

The ED probe purportedly revealed that Mr. Sharma had “supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration, thereby compromising the security and national interests of the country”.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and economist Ila Patnaik discuss their book The Rise of the BJP.

This is in line with the Narendra Modi government's focus on commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture, they said, noting it had earlier started celebrating Bose's birth anniversary as "Parakram Divas".

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹410 crore in connection with a case involving the promoters of Omkar Group, who had allegedly taken loans from Yes Bank to construct buildings under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Mumbai’s Wadala and diverted the funds.

The Delhi Health Minister said Delhi is expected to record around 20,000 cases on January 15, less than the previous day’s figure of 24,383. On January 13, there were 28,867 cases recorded in Delhi, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data show continued demand for a range of Chinese goods, particularly machinery.

An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

Pujara and Rahane's exit from the national side is almost certain.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s intervention on January 14 to cancel the visa a second time for what Djokovic’s lawyers describe as “radically different” reasons pits Djokovic against Australian politics and the law.

As many as four ATKMB players in the bio-secure bubble in Goa are reported to be positive.