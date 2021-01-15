Top news of the day: Supreme Court to hear farmers’ protests case on January 18; Health Ministry says COVID-19 vaccine not for pregnant and lactating women yet, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Farmers’ protests | Supreme Court to hear case on January 18

The stated objective of the January 18 hearing is to address the Centre’s apprehension about protesters disrupting the Republic Day ceremonies.

Urging farmer unions to form an informal group among themselves to prepare concrete proposals to be discussed in the next meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday detailed discussions took place at the ninth round of talks but could not reach a decisive stage.

The total number of persons found positive with the U.K. strain of COVID-19 was 114, the Ministry said on January 15.

Coronavirus | Scientists divided over restricted use approval for Covaxin

While some say safety parameters are good, others have asked for efficacy data.

Scientists and regulatory authorities have to be innovative and find faster ways of vaccine assessment but not at the cost of safety, says ICMR’s Samiran Panda.

Paying homage to the Army personnel who lost their lives in the violent clash at Galwan, the Army Chief said their sacrifice “will not go waste”.

In the 2017 U.P. Assembly elections, the BSP could manage only 19 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party won 10 seats, but that was as part of a favourable alliance with the SP.

The picks, along with a trio of other new nominations, come as the President-elect is putting a premium on experience, and perhaps familiarity, as he looks to fill out top positions at federal agencies with less than a week to go before his inauguration.

More than 600 people were injured during the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent people fleeing their homes in the darkness.

Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at the International Monetary Fund, said the new measures will reduce the role of the middlemen and enhance efficiency.

Mr. Kano also reiterated recent poll results that show about 80% in Japan think the Olympics shouldn’t happen, or will not happen.

Aus vs Ind fourth Test | My skills with red ball are good and I am ready to bowl even 40-50 overs, says Washington Sundar

India’s T20 specialist off-spinner was asked to stay back by the team management to help as a net bowler but injuries to key players, including senior pro Ravichandran Ashwin, landed him in a mouth-watering duel with Smith which he won hands down.