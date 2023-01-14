January 14, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

CBI searches Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s office

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 14 said Central Bureau of Investigation is searching his office in Delhi Secretariat in connection with excise policy-related case “Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even searched my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

China reports almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths since December

In a 36-day period from December 8, 2022 to January 12, 2023, there were a total of 59,938 deaths, Jiao Yahui, director of the National Health Commission’s medical affairs department, said on January 14. This included 5,503 deaths from respiratory failure directly caused by COVID-19, and 54,435 deaths of those who had underlying conditions and were then infected. According to the NHC, the average age was 80 while 90% were aged 65 and above.

Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary passes away, Bharat Jodo Yatra suspended for a day

Congress Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary on January 14, 2023 died after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The 76-year-old Congress MP from Jalandhar was participating in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra, or ‘unite India march’, which is currently underway in Punjab. The party suspended the Yatra for a day as a mark of respect for Chaudhary.

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notification disqualifying Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory. Faizal has ceased to be a people’s representative with effect from Wednesday, January 11, 2023 following the notification issued on Friday. The accused belonged to the Nationalist Congress Party. The notification is to be published in the Gazette of India.

Probe into alleged corruption in FCI a wake-up call, says Food Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the transformation of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will be done on a fast-track mode and that the CBI investigation against alleged cases of corruption in FCI was a ‘wake-up call’. He said those involved in corrupt practices won’t be spared. Speaking at the inaugural address at the 59th Foundation Day of FCI in Delhi, Mr. Goyal said FCI would follow the principle of zero tolerance for corruption.

Woman rejects Shankar Mishra’s claim that she urinated on herself as ‘disparaging, derogatory’

A woman, who had accused her co-passenger Shankar Mishra of urinating on her on an Air India flight, on January 14 rejected the claims made by him that she seems to have urinated on herself, saying these are “completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory”. Mr. Mishra’s counsel, while arguing against a police petition seeking revision of an order passed by a magisterial court refusing his custodial interrogation, on Friday claimed that he did not commit the offence, and that she herself urinated.

Joshimath crisis | Chamoli DM says resettlement package being prepared in interest of affected

The resettlement and rehabilitation package for the people affected in subsidence-hit Joshimath is being prepared keeping in mind the interests of stakeholders, an official said on January 14. Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana who met the affected families staying in relief camps in Joshimath on Friday night said the stakeholders want to be compensated in different ways. “Some want cash compensation, some have their land where they want to build houses while others want to be relocated elsewhere within Joshimath,” he said.

Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway. Kyiv’s city military administration said a telegram post that an unidentified object of infrastructure was hit in the city and emergency services were operating at the site of the strike. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.”

Former Bolsonaro Minister arrested over January 8 assault: Brazil media

A former minister in the government of defeated Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro was arrested early on January 14, local media reported, in connection with the sacking of government buildings. Anderson Torres, wanted under a Supreme Court warrant for alleged “collusion” with the rioters, was arrested at Brasilia airport as he arrived home from the United States.

China, Bhutan officials meet in Kunming, agree to ‘push forward’ boundary talks

Officials from China and Bhutan on Friday, January 13, 2022 agreed to “push forward” a three-step roadmap as an expert group meeting held boundary talks in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming. A joint release said the two sides “had an in-depth exchange of views on implementing the MOU on the Three-Step Roadmap for Expediting the China-Bhutan Boundary Negotiations, and reached positive consensus.”

CCI’s order strikes a blow at the efforts to accelerate digital adoption: Google

Google India on Friday penned down an emotional blog on the recent CCI’s ruling against it and its impact on the India’s digital adoption and Android market as a whole. The U.S. headquartered company said that it has partnered deeply with India in the last several years of its exciting digital transformation. “At a time when only half of India’s population is connected, the directions in the CCI’s order strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country,” wrote Google on its blog.

Ethics Officer dismisses ‘Conflict of Interest’ complaint against BCCI president Roger Binny

The BCCI Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) Vineet Saran has “dismissed” the ‘Conflict of Interest’ case filed against BCCI president Roger Binny, stating that complainant Sanjeev Gupta’s claims were devoid of any “merit”. Gupta’s contention in his complaint was that 1983 World Cup hero’s daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer Binny working for Star Sports as an anchor amounts to having a contract with the BCCI and thus is a Conflict of Interest.

Hockey India mulls over reviving Hockey India League

When Hockey India League was suspended indefinitely in 2018 after five editions, it was an abrupt end to not just an ambitious plan to glamorise and popularise the sport in the country but also to a process that saw Indian players not just developing their skills but also expanding their vision and becoming more confident. While there have been sporadic rumours of the HIL being revived with even reports of it coming back as a five-a-side event, nothing concrete has happened on ground. Now, however, there are clear signs that the league is one of the priorities for new Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.