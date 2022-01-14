Top news of the day: Two former U.P. Ministers, six MLAs join SP; Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted in nun rape case, and more

U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, others join Samajwadi Party
Former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya joined the Samajwadi Party along with another rebel Minister Dharam Singh Saini. Five BJP MLAs and Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator Amar Singh Chaudhary also joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted in nun rape case
The Additional District and Sessions Court I in Kottayam acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, of all charges in connection with a rape complaint filed by a nun in the same diocese.
IED found at Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market; defused
The incident comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The security apparatus in the city is on high alert in the run up to the event.
Death toll in north Bengal train accident increases to nine
District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri district, Maumita Godara said that nine persons have lost their lives. The deceased include six males and three females. According to the authorities, 36 persons are being treated in three different State Health facilities in north Bengal.
Defence Ministry sets up online portal to resolve pension-related grievances: Rajnath Singh
The portal will allow them to lodge grievances directly with the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), he stated on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day.
Kerala High Court restrains actor Dileep’s arrest till January 18
The High Court of Kerala restrained the police till January 18 from arresting actor Dileep and five other persons against whom the Crime Branch of Kerala Police had registered a fresh case, following the alleged threats he made to endanger five police officers who were probing the 2017 abduction and sexual assault case against an actor, in which Dileep is an accused.
No political gathering, rally in Karnataka till COVID-19 guidelines are in force: High Court
The court directed the Government to execute the mandate of the guidelines issued on January 4, till they are in operation, for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Russia demands U.S., NATO response next week on Ukraine
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described Moscow’s demands that NATO will neither expand nor deploy forces to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as essential for the progress of diplomatic efforts to defuse soaring tensions over Ukraine.
Lithuania-China | A David and Goliath state of affairs
Why are China-Lithuania relations on a nosedive? What are its geopolitical ramifications?
WPI inflation eases to 13.56% in December; food items, veggies see price rise
WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the ninth consecutive month beginning April. Inflation in November was 14.23%, while in December 2020 it was 1.95 %.
SA vs India, 3rd Test | South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win test series 2-1
Resuming the day 101 for two, South Africa got the job done in 63.3 overs with major contributions coming from Keegan Petersen (82), Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out).
Novak Djokovic’s visa cancelled for a second time by the Australian Government
Djokovic would not be able to secure a visa to come to Australia for three years, except in compelling circumstances that affect Australia’s interest.