Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likely to be chairperson of INDIA bloc

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on January 13, emerged as the consensual candidate for the post of chairperson of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. The members of the bloc also held a discussion for selecting the candidate for the convenor post. The issue of chairperson and convener was first broached by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren suggested Rahul Gandhi’s name but Mr. Gandhi declined citing his upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Delhi excise policy case | BJP trying to stop Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls: AAP on ED summons

The BJP is “misusing” the ED to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, after the probe agency sent its fourth summons to the AAP chief on January 13. Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rai questioned the timing of the ED’s summons to Mr. Kejriwal, saying it came ahead of his Goa tour from January 18. “The ED should refrain from becoming a political weapon of the BJP,” he said.

India protests visit of British High Commissioner in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

India has taken serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, Jane Marriott, along with a U.K. Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on January 10, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs said. This comes after British envoy Jane Marriott visited Mirpur city in the PoK region along with an official of the U.K. Foreign Office.

Day after attack on Army convoy, search under way in J&K’s Poonch to track down terrorists

A cordon-and-search operation was underway in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 13 to track down terrorists who had fired on a convoy of Army vehicles a day ago, officials said. There was no casualty in the attack on the convoy on January 12. Troops are using sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance to comb the area, which has dense forest, the officials said.

ED arrests five accused in Rajasthan paper leak case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the paper leak case of the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022, in Rajasthan. The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun Sharma. The agency has taken them into three-day custody for recording their statements.

ED arrests two more accused in Mahadev online betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two persons in connection with the Mahadev online betting and gaming app case. The accused have been identified as Nitin Tibrewal and Amit Agrawal. They were produced before a Raipur special court which sent them to ED custody till January 17. According to the agency, Mr. Tibrewal is the majority shareholder of Techpro IT Solutions Limited, which was allegedly being used as a front for the Mahadev Online Book and for investing the proceeds of crime generated out of illegal operations in India by way of Foreign Portfolio Investment.

Supreme Court slams Delhi government over delay in deciding remission plea of convicts

The Supreme Court has slammed the Delhi government over the delay in deciding remission plea filed by 114 convicts including a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist who was convicted for conspiring to wage war against the country and was awarded life imprisonment. A Bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan castigated States for mechanically rejecting remission plea of life convicts who have served more than 14 years in jail.

Congress accuses government of adopting ‘callous attitude’ towards national security

The Congress on January 13 accused the Narendra Modi government of adopting a “callous attitude” towards national security and viewing it from the lens of electoral advantage and for the prime minister’s “self-aggrandisement”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Army Chief General Manoj Pande’s recent remarks at his annual press conference are a timely reminder of the “serious deterioration” of India’s national security environment under the Modi government.

Lai Ching-te emerges victorious in Taiwan’s presidential election

Taiwan’s ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te, branded a threat to peace by China, on January 13 won the island’s presidential election, a vote watched closely from Beijing to Washington. Mr. Lai delivered an unprecedented third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party after a raucous campaign in which he pitched himself as the defender of Taiwan’s democratic way of life.

12 people killed, 23 injured in bus accident in Nepal: Report

At least 12 people, including two Indians, were killed and 23 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into the Rapti river in Nepal’s Lumbini province, according to a media report on January 13. The accident happened late night on January 12 when the bus heading to Kathmandu from Nepalgunj veered off the Rapti bridge in Bhgalubang and plunged into the river along the East-West Highway, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Received info from India on social security pact, more work required on this: USTR Katherine Tai

The U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on January 13 said they have received information from India recently on the proposed social security agreement and there is a lot of work to be done on the subject. Social security totalisation agreement was one of the key asks from the Indian side in the meeting of the Trade Policy Forum here, as it will significantly contribute towards enhancing services trade between countries and help Indian IT professionals who temporarily work in the U.S.

Malaysia Open | Satwik-Chirag one step away from second Super 1000 title

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on January 13 beat world champions Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae and Kang Min Hyukdished in straight games to advance to the Malaysia Open Super 1000 men’s doubles final in their first tournament of the season. The Indian duo, ranked second in the world, scripted a remarkable comeback after being down and out in the second game, saving six game points during an eight-point burst to waltz their way to a 21-18 22-20 win over their Korean opponents in a thrilling semifinal clash.

Shooter Vijayveer Sidhu clinches 17th Paris Olympics spot for India

India’s Vijayveer Sidhu clinched a 17th Paris Games quota place for the country while clinching a silver medal in the men’s 25m rapid-fire event at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers on January 13. The 21-year-old team bronze-medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, joins senior country-mate Anish Bhanwala in securing a Paris berth in the 25m rapid fire. Anish had bagged the Olympic quota with a bronze medal in the Asian Championship in Changwon, Korea, last year.

