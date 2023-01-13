January 13, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Supreme Court to examine whether girls aged 15 can be married on the basis of Muslim personal law when statutes make it an offence

The Supreme Court on January 13 decided to examine whether girls as young as 15 years can enter into wedlock on the basis of custom or personal law when such marriages constitute an offence in statutory law. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud issued formal notice on the petition filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against a recent order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that a girl, on attaining puberty or the age of 15 years and above, could be married on the basis of Muslim personal law, irrespective of the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The Supreme Court said the High Court order would not act as a judicial precedent for other courts.

2021 Delhi hate speech incidents | Supreme Court directs police to file affidavit on the progress of investigation

The Supreme Court on January 13 directed the Delhi Police to file an affidavit detailing steps taken in the investigation of hate speech incidents in the national capital where according to activist and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, “calls of violence and Nazi style salutes were made”. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, advocate Shadan Farasat, for Mr. Gandhi, said the incidents took place on December 19, 2021. The FIR was registered only on May 4, 2022. There has been no arrests or questioning of the suspects or chargesheets filed till date.

Supreme Court grants bail to Vyapam Scam whistleblower Anand Rai, arrested under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act

Supreme Court on January 13 granted bail to Dr. Anand Rai, the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam. He was arrested in a case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act over an alleged defamatory Facebook Post against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Deputy Secretary Laxman Singh Markam. A Bench chaired by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said Dr. Rai has been granted bail subject to terms and conditions imposed by the trial court.

Air India ‘urinating’ incident | Shankar Mishra takes a U-turn, tells Delhi court complainant urinated on her own seat

In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday he did not commit the offensive act. The claim by his lawyer, made for the first time since the sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year, flies in the face of denunciation of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even a string of WhatsApp exchanges he had with the victim woman which suggested the unsavoury incident indeed took place.

ISRO report says Joshimath sank by 5.4 cm in just 12 days

According to images released by the National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Uttarakhand’s Joshimath has witnessed a rapid subsidence of nearly 5.4 cm in the past 12 days. The report stated that a subsidence of nearly 9 cm was recorded between April-November 2022. The pictures were taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite.

People in villages along disputed border with Assam can vote in upcoming Meghalaya polls: CEC

Registered voters living in villages along the disputed border with Assam can participate in the upcoming Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on January 13. Mr. Kumar led an Election Commission of India team in a two-day review of poll preparedness in Meghalaya. The visit concluded during the day.

Kanjhawala case | Delhi Police suspend 11 personnel on duty

The Delhi Police said on January 13 that 11 officers of Rohini District, who were deployed at PCR vans and police pickets in the area where a girl was dragged to death on January 1, have been suspended. The move comes a day after the Union Home Ministry asked the Delhi Police to take action against the officers.

Budget Session to start from January 31

The Budget Session 2023 of the Parliament will start on January 31, and will continue till April 6, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi announced on January 13. “Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items”, Mr. Joshi said in a Tweet.

Himachal Pradesh decides to restore old pension scehme for its employees

The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, who are currently covered under National Pension System. The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla. The restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees was one of the key promises extended by the Congress party during the 2022 Assembly election campaign.

Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar

Russia claimed Friday that its forces captured a fiercely contested salt mining town, in what would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of Soledar’s fall. There have been conflicting reports over who controls the town, the site of a monthslong bloody battle in the grinding fight for Ukraine’s eastern regions.

Migrant entry numbers into Europe hit six-year high

The number of attempts by migrants to enter the European Union without authorization reached around 3,30,000 last year, the highest number since 2016, the EU’s border and coast guard agency said on January 13. Almost half of the 2022 attempts were made overland through the Western Balkans region, EU agency Frontex said, according to its “preliminary calculations.” Regardless of entry route, Syrians, Afghans and Tunisians together accounted for roughly 47% of the attempted border crossings.

Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, Japanese media reported on January 13. Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan.

India’s imports from China reach record high in 2022, trade deficit surges beyond $100 billion

India’s bilateral trade with China reached a record $135.98 billion in 2022, Chinese Customs data showed on January 13, 2023, driven by surging Indian imports of Chinese goods that were up by more than 21% last year. India’s exports to China, however, fell in 2022, driving an already significant trade deficit beyond the $100 billion-mark for the first time. Figures released by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) in Beijing on January 13, 2023 showed two-way trade was up by 8.4% last year to $135.98 billion, with India’s imports accounting for $118.5 billion, up from $97.5 billion.

‘Will be lovely game of chess’: Labuschagne on making changes to combat Ashwin

Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne can’t wait to engage in a “lovely game of chess” with Ravichandran Ashwin during next month’s Test tour of India after making required changes in his game to combat the ace spinner. Australia, who haven’t won a Test series in India since 2004, will play four Tests in Nagpur (February 9-13), New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).