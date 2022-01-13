Top news of the day: Third Minister leaves Yogi Adityanath Cabinet in three days; PM Modi interacts with CMs over COVID-19 situation, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | Third Minister leaves Yogi Adityanath Cabinet

Dharam Singh Saini an MLA from Saharanpur, follows the path of Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan, both OBC leaders who resigned from the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet over the last two days.

U.P. Assembly Elections 2022 | Mother of Unnao rape victim, anti-CAA activist in Congress first list of 125 candidates

Apart from fielding Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (Tamkuhi Raj), legislature party leader Aradhna Misra Mona (Rampur Khas) and Louise Khurshid (Farrukhabad), the party has given tickets to journalists, actors and social workers.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 | As Congress bets on Dalits, it could lose Jat Sikh support

Political observers feel that a sense of uneasiness among the Jat Sikhs is bound to happen across party lines, because they may see their dominance being diminishing in days to come.

The meeting came on a day India logged 2,47,417 new infections, the highest in 236 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927, which included 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The militant has been identified as Babar Bhai from Pakistan and had been active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian and Kulgam, police said.

The decision was taken on the fifth day of the padayatra after several rounds of consultations among senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and senior leader B.K. Hariprasad, at Ramanagaram.

Deeply concerned about safety of 7 Indians on Houthi-seized ship; call for immediate release of crew, vessel: India at UNSC.

An Indian-origin Sikh taxi driver whose turban was knocked off and told "turbaned people, go back to your country" by an unidentified man in the U.S. - says he is "shocked and angered" to be assaulted and that no one should experience such hate.

The results were observed among individuals previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called the State Department report “Limits in the Seas” an attempt to “distort international law, confuse the public, sow discord and disrupt the regional situation”.

The Heavy Industries Ministry had asked the electric car major to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered.

Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) were dismissed cheaply in the first half an hour.

India Open Badminton | Sindhu advances, Malvika Bansod knocks Saina Nehwal

Malvika Bansod, ranked 111th, took 34 minutes to see off the former world number 1.